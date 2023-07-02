Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 2

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/7 7/20 0.34 0.35 2.94% 5.75% 10 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 9/14 9/29 0.31 0.32 3.23% 1.84% 30 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7/5 7/20 0.3475 0.35 0.72% 4.11% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 8/7 0.22 42.65 2.06% 56 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7/26 0.39 51.74 3.02% 13 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/20 1.19 210.01 2.27% 33 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 1 145.44 2.75% 12 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 7/27 0.27 138.5 0.78% 10 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/20 0.35 34.03 4.11% 30 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 4

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Wednesday Jul 5 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.57 63.95 3.57% 14 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 7/20 0.21 22.51 3.73% 18 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 8/11 1.32 215.15 2.45% 32 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 7/21 0.16 10.41 6.15% 12 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 8/9 0.57 393.3 0.58% 12 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 7/14 0.23 40.03 6.89% 13 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7/31 0.375 196.07 0.77% 13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7/26 0.5 76.4 2.62% 10 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/21 0.375 114.78 1.31% 22 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/28 0.5 74.2 2.70% 53 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/21 0.45 103.5 1.74% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jul 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corporation (BRC) 7/31 0.23 47.57 1.93% 37 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/20 0.35 24.34 5.75% 10 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.78 458.19 0.68% 12 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 8/1 0.45 25.76 6.99% 12 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 7/24 0.39 87.23 1.79% 36 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/28 0.4141 35.91 4.61% 16 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 7/24 0.6825 480.8 0.57% 30 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 7/31 0.96 CAD 62.01 4.70% 9 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.42 42.96 3.91% 13 Universal Corporation (UVV) 8/7 0.8 49.94 6.41% 53 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 8/1 0.6525 37.19 7.02% 18 Click to enlarge

Friday Jul 7 (Ex-Div 7/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7/25 0.59 169.78 1.39% 9 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/25 0.71 140.56 2.02% 12 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 7/20 0.33 31.17 4.23% 11 The New York Times Company (NYT) 7/27 0.11 39.38 1.12% 5 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 7/24 0.06 5.04 4.76% 8 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albany International Corp. (AIN) 7/10 0.25 1.1% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 7/7 0.2 1.9% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 7/10 1.57 3.2% Avient Corporation (AVNT) 7/7 0.2475 2.4% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 7/6 0.92 4.5% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 7/6 0.725 1.8% Chubb Limited (CB) 7/7 0.86 1.8% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 7/10 0.44 3.8% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 7/5 0.59 2.0% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7/5 0.2 0.4% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 7/7 0.79 3.8% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 7/7 0.225 0.6% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/6 0.43 5.1% The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 7/7 0.11 2.0% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 7/5 0.425 2.4% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 7/7 0.445 2.2% HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/5 0.2625 3.4% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 7/6 0.29 3.6% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7/10 0.16 3.0% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/7 0.55 4.9% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 7/5 1.18 3.4% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7/5 1.725 1.1% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.94 8.3% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 7/10 0.73 2.5% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 7/5 0.34 1.2% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 7/6 1.014 2.0% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/7 0.7 2.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 7/5 0.16 0.8% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 7/6 0.55 2.8% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 7/6 0.65 4.2% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7/10 0.28 2.7% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/5 0.72 4.5% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 7/6 0.09 1.0% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.23 3.7% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 7/6 0.295 1.3% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 7/6 0.39 5.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

