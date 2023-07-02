Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 2
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/7
|
7/20
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
5.75%
|
10
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
9/14
|
9/29
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
1.84%
|
30
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
7/5
|
7/20
|
0.3475
|
0.35
|
0.72%
|
4.11%
|
13
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 3 (Ex-Div 7/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
8/7
|
0.22
|
42.65
|
2.06%
|
56
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/26
|
0.39
|
51.74
|
3.02%
|
13
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
7/20
|
1.19
|
210.01
|
2.27%
|
33
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
1
|
145.44
|
2.75%
|
12
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
7/27
|
0.27
|
138.5
|
0.78%
|
10
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/20
|
0.35
|
34.03
|
4.11%
|
30
Tuesday Jul 4
Markets closed in observance of Independence Day
Wednesday Jul 5 (Ex-Div 7/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.57
|
63.95
|
3.57%
|
14
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
7/20
|
0.21
|
22.51
|
3.73%
|
18
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
8/11
|
1.32
|
215.15
|
2.45%
|
32
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
7/21
|
0.16
|
10.41
|
6.15%
|
12
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
8/9
|
0.57
|
393.3
|
0.58%
|
12
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
7/14
|
0.23
|
40.03
|
6.89%
|
13
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/31
|
0.375
|
196.07
|
0.77%
|
13
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
7/26
|
0.5
|
76.4
|
2.62%
|
10
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/21
|
0.375
|
114.78
|
1.31%
|
22
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/28
|
0.5
|
74.2
|
2.70%
|
53
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/21
|
0.45
|
103.5
|
1.74%
|
13
Thursday Jul 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
7/31
|
0.23
|
47.57
|
1.93%
|
37
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/20
|
0.35
|
24.34
|
5.75%
|
10
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
7/18
|
0.78
|
458.19
|
0.68%
|
12
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
8/1
|
0.45
|
25.76
|
6.99%
|
12
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
7/24
|
0.39
|
87.23
|
1.79%
|
36
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/28
|
0.4141
|
35.91
|
4.61%
|
16
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
7/24
|
0.6825
|
480.8
|
0.57%
|
30
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
7/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
62.01
|
4.70%
|
9
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
42.96
|
3.91%
|
13
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
8/7
|
0.8
|
49.94
|
6.41%
|
53
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
8/1
|
0.6525
|
37.19
|
7.02%
|
18
Friday Jul 7 (Ex-Div 7/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
7/25
|
0.59
|
169.78
|
1.39%
|
9
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/25
|
0.71
|
140.56
|
2.02%
|
12
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
7/20
|
0.33
|
31.17
|
4.23%
|
11
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
7/27
|
0.11
|
39.38
|
1.12%
|
5
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
7/24
|
0.06
|
5.04
|
4.76%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
7/10
|
0.25
|
1.1%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
7/7
|
0.2
|
1.9%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
7/10
|
1.57
|
3.2%
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
7/7
|
0.2475
|
2.4%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
7/6
|
0.92
|
4.5%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/6
|
0.725
|
1.8%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
7/7
|
0.86
|
1.8%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
7/10
|
0.44
|
3.8%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.59
|
2.0%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
7/5
|
0.2
|
0.4%
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
7/7
|
0.79
|
3.8%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
7/7
|
0.225
|
0.6%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
7/6
|
0.43
|
5.1%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
7/7
|
0.11
|
2.0%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/5
|
0.425
|
2.4%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
7/7
|
0.445
|
2.2%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/5
|
0.2625
|
3.4%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
7/6
|
0.29
|
3.6%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
7/10
|
0.16
|
3.0%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
7/7
|
0.55
|
4.9%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
7/5
|
1.18
|
3.4%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
7/5
|
1.725
|
1.1%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
7/10
|
0.94
|
8.3%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
7/10
|
0.73
|
2.5%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/5
|
0.34
|
1.2%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
7/6
|
1.014
|
2.0%
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
7/7
|
0.7
|
2.9%
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
7/5
|
0.16
|
0.8%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
7/6
|
0.55
|
2.8%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
7/6
|
0.65
|
4.2%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
7/10
|
0.28
|
2.7%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/5
|
0.72
|
4.5%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
7/6
|
0.09
|
1.0%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.23
|
3.7%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/6
|
0.295
|
1.3%
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
7/6
|
0.39
|
5.0%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Thanks for the work to keep all of this up to date.