Thesis

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is a company with a lot of potential, but also a lot of risks present within their business model. There is a lot of bullish coverage on the company and rather than cover the same bullish points this article is meant to discuss some of the risks and serve as an "investing speed bump" of sorts. While there is a lot to like about Hims, their business model may end up being a double-edged sword.

The Potential

The value proposition of Hims is pretty straightforward. The company seeks to provide an easy solution for obtaining solutions to medical problems that can be seen as embarrassing or taboo (such as ED and hair loss). Rather than going out into the world to procure these solutions, Hims offers the consumer a way to meet with a healthcare professional they don't know and will likely never see again, and if appropriate receive the medical solution that will address their health concern/condition.

While it may not seem like much, the beauty of this business model lies in the simplicity and scalability. The bullish investment case for this company revolves around their growth potential and attractive margin profile, all supported by a recurring subscription business model. So far, the company has been able to maintain a high level of growth for multiple consecutive quarters.

Notable figures are the high percentage of recurring revenue, high gross margins, and relatively short payback period.

Hims has demonstrated their ability to maintain high levels of growth, and the company has the potential to smash their 2025 revenue guidance if they continue to execute.

The financial aspects of this company are highly impressive and are similar to a SaaS-like subscription-based model, which offers the consistency and scalability that Wall Street loves. As stated earlier, this article is not meant to focus on the positives. Other authors have extensively covered the bull case surrounding this company. The point of this article is to present some potential risks for investors to be aware of and what keeps us from buying the stock.

The Risks

I have read a few news/investing articles portraying a negative view of Hims' business model and practices, and some investors may be familiar with the notable Bloomberg article which criticizes the company. Some concerns that I have with the business model are echoed by these articles, and some I haven't seen others put forward.

Bears often highlight the high rate of marketing spend, but in our opinion, this isn't actually much of a concern at all. Considering the subscription-like nature of their revenue, spending a high amount of money on marketing actually makes sense and can be viewed as a capital expense rather than an operating expense. After all, their marketing is meant to derive revenues in future periods. Only a small percentage of current quarter revenues are derived from current quarter marketing spend. Compared to many heavily marketing SaaS companies the marketing spend by Hims is much more cost effective. While Hims' business model isn't software based, the economics (notably their gross margin profiles) are very similar to a SaaS model.

In my eyes there are two risks to Hims that are much more relevant than the concerns over marketing spend. The first I have seen pointed out often, the second not so much.

First Major Risk

Hims' has sustained a very high rate of revenue growth, raising concerns of pill pushing and using doctors as salespeople or doctors "leasing their license". When high levels of sustained revenue growth are present in a medical related company, it naturally raises questions about why exactly that growth has been so high for so long. There are generally three explanations. The first is that the company has a new drug with protection from competition (often taking place in the form of a patent/exclusivity) and/or is meeting a previously unmet need within the marketplace. In this example the growth is off of a low base and can have a long runway. The second is that the company is selling medical solutions at an abnormal rate that is spurred by the company and/or medical professionals erroneously getting the medical solution into the hands of patients. This is effectively when actors within the medical ecosystem place financial incentives ahead of patient outcomes. The third explanation is a mixture of number one and two.

Hims is operating in a relatively underserved niche in the market. That being said, they also have a financial incentive to grow their subscriber base while also expanding their average revenue per subscriber. This introduces the risk of unethical behavior driving revenue growth, or the potential for unethical practices to occur.

While it's true that Hims doesn't sell anything highly addictive like opioids, the concern here is that the company does not do enough due diligence in prescribing medication, notably when side effects or unintended consequences are concerned.

Rather than jump to the hyperbolic "pill pushing" narrative, we can look at this potential for problems to arise by using the most benign example, one in which Hims is not necessarily intending to overprescribe or do anything wrong. Let's say that a customer desires medical solution A to their ailment. This solution is non-addictive and the ailment is purely cosmetic, so there isn't much of a risk that Hims is pushing an unnecessary medical solution onto the customer. Since the appointment-to-delivery process is advertised as being fast and convenient, doctors may have an expectation to move product and as such may do less due diligence than they would if a patient was right in front of them at a "conventional" doctor appointment. The problem here is that no one person or condition operates within a vacuum. It could turn out that medical solution A conflicts with a preexisting condition or a different medication being taken for something unrelated.

Without a thorough and extensive medical review or prior patient history it's likely that doctors will forego some amount of due diligence, especially when the process is supposed to be relatively quick and hassle free for the consumer.

The more doctors fulfill the role of salespeople, the less they can optimize for patient outcomes.

Add to that the financial incentive to cross sell potentially unnecessary medical solutions and it's easy to see how Hims' financial goals could put them at odds with providing the best patient outcome, and how some amount of their revenue growth could be derived from more than just filling an underserved area of the market.

Of course, at this point there are only allegations, conjecture, and speculation and in our eyes the company is innocent until proven guilty. The point is that the company has financial incentives that create friction with ensuring the best patient outcomes, and this poses a risk from an investment perspective.

Second Major Risk

Bullish investors often highlight the high gross margins that the company enjoys, on par with SaaS companies. But as we know, Hims does not sell software. This begs the question, are these margins sustainable? Their gross margins are perhaps much too high for their value add. After all, the company is in many respects a "middle-man" (though they do have their own branded product lines and are in the process of adding new ones). This introduces the possibility of margin erosion over time, complicating the subscriber LTV calculation and making a high level of marketing spend increasingly unattractive.

This can often be the case for companies that operate in a relatively new space. These companies can often enjoy high margins because without a compelling alternative this premium can be justified and tolerated by the consumer. If these margins remain high, competition is incentivized to enter the equation which puts to the test whether those high margins are "deserved" or not. There are private companies such as Keeps and Roman that somewhat compete with Hims, but these competitors are relatively weak and not who the company needs to be concerned about. The biggest competitive threat to Hims are established healthcare/pharmacy/medical players that can afford to operate a new part of their business at a loss and have extensive procurement and distribution networks. These companies are accustomed to dealing in low-margin businesses and may have an established enough brand where they don't need to do as much advertising as Hims does to gain an incremental subscriber. A deep pocketed competitor that seeks to compete on cost could significantly erode Hims' margin profile over the coming years. Whether this risk materializes or not remains to be seen, and it's certainly possible that it will never truly materialize or that Hims will win in the end.

We are skeptical of the company's ability to maintain their mid-70s gross margin target. We are also skeptical of their ability to hit their long-term target of 20-30% adjusted EBITDA margins without doing some accounting gimmicks such as shifting a greater percentage of compensation to SBC.

Political Targeting

In addition to the potential for future margin compression, high gross margins can be used by politicians as a reason to go after the company. The larger and more profitable Hims becomes, the greater regulatory target they will have on their backs. It's easy for politicians to build a negative narrative around Hims and telehealth in general, even if some of the concerns such as "pill pushing" can be seen in the legacy healthcare system as well. In politics the facts can be made irrelevant if the emotions and narratives are strong enough, or if financial interests tip the scales.

Hims is an enticing investment to make for those that would like to see the healthcare industry disrupted and the many inefficiencies arbitraged away, enhancing patient outcomes and lowering costs. For those investors that are skeptical of big healthcare, big pharma, and the entrenched medical system and would like to see them disrupted, consider this. Those institutions are heavily cemented within American society and are very politically connected. Innovation and progress can be (and often are) held back and resisted by those that benefit from the status quo. There is always the potential for Hims to get crushed by regulators fighting a proxy war on behalf of the very industry the company is trying to disrupt. The harsh reality is the healthcare system has remained this way for a reason that isn't motivated by enhancing patient outcomes and lowering costs, and there are parties involved that benefit from the many inefficiencies within the healthcare system.

Add to this the fact that we don't even know for certain if Hims is the "good guy" in this scenario. At the end of the day the critics could end up being correct about the company and their practices. Just some food for thought.

Price Action

The stock came public via a SPAC merger and as such has a chart pattern that is familiar to many investors. The difference between Hims and many de-SPACs is that Hims runs a financially viable business and has seen their stock price recover to around the $10 SPAC merger price.

The company has had a nice rally YTD, and this rally has been justified by their impressive fundamental execution. For their Q1 earnings release the company reported a blowout beat and raise quarter, and yet the stock hasn't behaved that well since the report's release. This likely owes to the risk factors surrounding the stock, keeping some prospective investors on the sidelines.

Valuation

While Hims remains GAAP unprofitable, they have posted positive adjusted EBITDA over the past two quarters which is a step in the right direction. At this stage in the business it's generally much more important to focus on growth. To their credit the company doesn't actually lose that much money on a GAAP basis, which is a breath of fresh air for investors that are tired of seeing small growth companies accelerate their losses as fast as revenue and never get closer to profitability.

On a PS basis Hims appears to be trading within their historical range. If this was a software business with this margin and growth profile the PS multiple would likely be much higher. This is another sign that investors are being turned off by the business model. In this battle of bulls vs skeptics only time will tell who is correct. For now Mr. Market believes there is something to be concerned about regarding the business model/fundamentals.

Hims is growing like a weed and the valuation appears to be attractive at these levels. Despite the numerous positives, the risk factors surrounding the company cloud the investment case too much for us to buy the stock.

Key Takeaway

Before bullish investors bring out the pitchforks: we believe Hims offers a beneficial service to consumers and this is a company that we want to see succeed. That being said, as an investment this goes into the "too hard" pile for us. The company could experience an erosion in their moat over the coming years and see their margins contract, growth slow, and marketing payback periods elongate. Investors who are knowledgeable about the medical landscape may have enough expertise to make a call on the outlook for margins and growth going forward, but even then some of the risk is regulatory and out of the company's control. Add to that the potential for the critics to be correct in their allegations that Hims is engaging in poor medical practices and/or is acting unethically. The risks are too plentiful/severe for our investment style, however the company could be a viable investment for certain investors depending on their level of knowledge, experience, and risk tolerance.