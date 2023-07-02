Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of America: $109 Billion Of Paper Losses Spell Earnings Trouble

Summary

  • Bank of America has incurred a paper loss of approximately $109 billion due to its decision to invest heavily in U.S. government bonds.
  • This loss is significantly higher than those of its competitors such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.
  • The low yields on these long-dated securities compared to current interest rates could pose an earnings problem for the bank.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is sitting on a ∼$109 billion paper loss; a consequence of its capital allocation decision made when interest rates were low, and money/ liquidity cheap. Like now-bankrupt SVB, Bank of America received enormous amounts of deposit inflows (∼$670 billion) during the COVID pandemic, deposits

This article was written by

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

w
www65
Today, 10:44 AM
PRO
Comments (164)
Think the Federal Government is going to let BAC fail based on holding Federal Government paper - think again!
A
ACG88
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (370)
@www65 there is a lot of room between underperform and bankrupt.
Captain America profile picture
Captain America
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (573)
Isn't part of the issue due to the long maturity of the investment securities purchased? Isn't the duration of the BAC security portfolio (held to maturity) closer to 8 or 9 years. The other big banks invested in shorter term paper. I recall Warren Buffett at the Berkshire annual meeting criticizing SVB management for the very same mistake --- buying long dated securities with the huge inflow of new short term deposits. He was silent and did not mention or comment on BAC, which I found interesting. Berkshire still owns roughly 10% of BAC.
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 10:49 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (424)
@Captain America excellent comment. And yes, same mistake as SVB
C
CPA022784
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (1.52K)
Incredibly narrow analysis on which to base an investment decision. HTM securities are only 20% of the balance sheet and earnings are driven by tons of additional items, like business model, loan portfolio, etc. Unrealized losses are already reflected in equity and still very nicely capitalized. Also still very asset sensitive, perhaps still the highest of all the major banks.
N
Newton100
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (674)
I used to work in a division of BAC that was managed by Moynihan. I was surprised he became CEO since he did a poor job managing the division and did a lateral transfer after a short period of time. Moynihan’s talk about responsible growth rings hollow when he allowed BAC to dig a $100 billion hole with securities losses.
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (8.79K)
Even I, an average layman with only casual acquaintance with the world of bonds, knew not to go long with U. S. Treasuries. What were the presumably smart people at BofA thinking when buying long-term terms paying 2% interest?
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 10:51 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (424)
@Old Professor they didn't think - management's own words
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (2.43K)
By all accounts… Bank of America has more than enough cushion to absorb the paper losses and just wait for the bonds to mature… The biggest threat is bad loans… Which, thankfully Bank of America does not have
A
ACG88
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (370)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ we aren’t talking about the 2nd largest bank in the US failing completely. We are talking about several years of poor earnings
M
Mickey01
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (519)
So what happens to the '$109 Billion paper loss' when interest rates start to fall?
(Does it become a 'Paper gain?)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 10:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (424)
@Mickey01 if interest rates fall below the 2%-ish strike, yes
