Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Berkshire Hathaway Suffers From A Rare Case Of Underperformance

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway should consider divesting from McLane, a wholesale distribution services firm, due to its underperformance and significant pressure on margins.
  • McLane's profitability has truly struggled in recent years, with margins remaining under pressure.
  • Spinning off, merging, or selling McLane would likely be a value-accretive move for the conglomerate.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Chip Somodevilla

Very few people would argue about the statement that Warren Buffett is, if not the greatest investor in the world, certainly one of the all-time greats. He created a perpetual money machine from the failing textile mill known as

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.74K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

n
nashman
Today, 11:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.49K)
Won't happen under Buffett
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 11:22 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.47K)
Very nice deep dive. SYY is kind of in its own niche with the restaurant and food service focus, as opposed to McLane, which is oriented much more toward grocery. Take away SYY and McLane has a decent ROA compared to the other peers.
I agree this would be a good asset for Berkshire to sell, perhaps to someone like Sysco who can give it more attention. I don’t think it will happen as long as Warren is in charge though. He has said in the past, he won’t sell even mediocre businesses. It would have to be actually destroying value to be a sales candidate. I can’t think of any fully owned business Berkshire has sold except for the newspapers.
g
gymmie
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (634)
@Gary Gambino I do believe when Greg Able assumes the reins, the first thing he'll do is analyze the contribution of every business that Berkshire owns outright.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.