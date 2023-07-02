Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tapping Into The Demand Surge: Schnitzer Steel In Q3 2023

Summary

  • Schnitzer Steel Industries is experiencing robust financial growth due to an increase in sales volumes and strong margins.
  • Despite market volatility and supply chain challenges, SCHN's strategic investments and diversified product mix position it well for sustained growth.
  • Q3 2023 earnings show an adjusted EPS of $0.67 and an adjusted EBITDA of $56 million, driven by increased sales volumes and buoyant margins.
  • Schnitzer Steel's alignment with trends like decarbonization and increasing demand for recycled metals also bode well for its future growth.

Male worker metal cutting spark on tank bottom steel plate with flash of cutting light close up wear protective gloves and mask

chitsanupong kathip/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The third-quarter fiscal report for 2023 highlights Schnitzer Steel's robust financial growth, powered by an uptick in sales volumes and sturdy margins. As the world veers towards decarbonization and lower-carbon technologies, there's a burgeoning global demand

Schnitzer Steel Earnings Presentation

Schnitzer Steel Earnings Presentation

Schnitzer Steel Wall Street rating

Seeking Alpha

Schnitzer Steel peer performance

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs/Schnitzer Steel Performance

Fast Graphs/Schnitzer Steel Performance

Schnitzer Steel Valuation

Fast Graphs

Schnitzer Steel's sector valuation

Seeking Alpha

Schnitzer Steel's capital structure

Seeking Alpha

Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

