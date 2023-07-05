Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Top Dividend Stocks For July 2023

Jul. 05, 2023 9:42 AM ETAMGN, CCI, FRT, QCOM, V1 Comment
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has gained 16% through the first half of 2023, with the top 10 positions accounting for roughly 90% of the performance.
  • All five of these stocks appear to be trading at great valuations.
  • The article concludes by questioning the sustainability of the stock market's strong performance in the first half of the year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Making Money in the Meta verse

We Are

We have reached the halfway point for 2023, and the S&P 500 has gained ~16%, which is an incredible first half. To earn 16% in an entire year would be phenomenal performance, but to do it in just six months is quite a

No marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.53K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 

Author of the weekly financial newsletter, "The Dividend Investor's Edge."


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, GOOGL, AVGO, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 9:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.4K)
4 of 5 are great. Could do without FRT, Div increase from $ 1.00 to $ 1.08 in 5 years. Say what ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.