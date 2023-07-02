Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beam Global: Unique Value Proposition But Stock To Remain Under Pressure

Jul. 02, 2023 12:44 PM ETBeam Global (BEEM)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
200 Followers

Summary

  • Beam Global has shown growth potential and positive gross margins for the first time in its history.
  • Concerns remain over BEEM's liquidity position and the potential delay in achieving.
  • BEEM's cash balance raises concern among investors.
  • Beam Global's pursuit of growth strategies may potentially delay the achievement of profitability, which could continue to weigh on the stock price.

Mother holding her son while charging her electric vehicle

Brothers91

Thesis

I believe Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has a unique value proposition for government services organizations and municipalities that prioritize flexibility, energy security, and clean energy. BEEM operates in a specialized market and can be seen as an indirect method to

BEEM NET CASH

Ycharts

BEEM Products

Company Presentation

BEEM acquisition history

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
200 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.