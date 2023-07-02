Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DPG: The Big Cut

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund investors experienced a significant distribution cut, causing shares of DPG to fall substantially.
  • The cut was due to increased leverage expenses and overall market conditions, making the previous distribution level unsustainable.
  • Despite the cut, the fund's distribution rate remains attractive at 8.3%, and the fund is now trading at a discount, making it more interesting for investors.
Cutting costs

michaelquirk

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 18th, 2023.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) investors got

DPG Price Plunge

DPG Price Plunge (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

DPG Semi-Annual Report

DPG Semi-Annual Report (Duff & Phelps)

DPG Sector Exposure

DPG Sector Exposure (Duff & Phelps)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

R
RetiredinIndy
Yesterday, 10:10 PM
Comments (915)
That''s for the article. I had never owned DPG, but after the cut, I opened a position. Hopefully. DNP does not follow suit.
Bob-in-DE profile picture
Bob-in-DE
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Comments (1.57K)
I offer no opinion as to the short term potential of DPG but as a long term investment the record is not a good one. Since inception in 2011 the fund has earned a total return of 3.73% annually. That's pretax, all distributions reinvested. Starting with 10k in 2011 you now have 15.2k.

By comparison, if you'd invested in BN (the former BAM), over the same time period, you earned 14.55% annually and have 47.7k.

All data courtesy of portfoliovialauizer.
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
Comments (550)
Thanks for the article but nothing could interest me in any D&P product. I cut my DRIP and will be moving sale proceeds to UTG ASAP.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Yesterday, 9:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.11K)
@budcorona thank you for the comment! Best of luck with your investing.
GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Comments (1.41K)
Its amazing how a mom and pop shop investment advisor (Duff & Phelps) can turn the most stable equity class on the planet and make it resemble a biotech stock. If you are a stock flipper and feel you have impeccable timing, DPG is your guy for a pump and dump.

All these toxic leveraged CEFs who have been keeping their payouts stable during the fastest rate hike in history were sham-wowing investors and eventually cave in with cuts (reality check)

BUI doesnt use leverage and makes DPG returns look like a chimp pushing the wrong buttons, thus no banana.
R
Rantz
Yesterday, 8:55 PM
Comments (1.13K)
I appreciate you reviewing this fund, always helpful to hear your perspective. I opened a new position after the dust settled from the cut/fall, and slowly building it.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Yesterday, 9:02 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.11K)
@Rantz much better to be an investor after the cut than pre-cut. Good luck with your position!
GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
Yesterday, 9:16 PM
Comments (1.41K)
@Rantz Dont get suckered into a lousy investment. BUI is your friend.
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Yesterday, 9:27 PM
Comments (550)
@GetRealHere I also like BUI but UTG is my best friend.
p
patientmike
Yesterday, 8:46 PM
Premium
Comments (3.93K)
Thank u, Nick. As always, great insight. I personally have added.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.11K)
@patientmike a pretty good deal now. Thank you for sharing and best of luck!
