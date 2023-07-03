Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I'm Ignoring These Billionaires And Loading Up On REITs

Jul. 03, 2023 7:00 AM ETAMT, ARE, O9 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I can’t argue with Mr. Munger in terms of the troubled office buildings, and specifically, the large number of debt maturities rolling over the next 24 months.
  • Another billionaire that’s become more vocal in the commercial real estate sector is Elon Musk.
  • There are many billionaires who are telling us to avoid commercial real estate.
  • So, why am I loading up on these REITs?
Go on a monopoly board with shoe and dice

fstop123

I find it interesting that quite a few billionaires are sounding the alarm bell for commercial real estate.

Take 99-year-old Charlie Munger for example, who said that “a lot of real estate isn’t so good anymore. We have

Comments (9)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (10.16K)
I anticipate significant volatility ahd major drawback before H2 ends so I'm sitting with all time high dry power ready to invest when the drop occurs... for my patience I'm rewards with 4.75% from my cash account which is more than many reits and almost as much as O pays
BTW- O is my first buy -$55 and Wpc -$65
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.33K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Nothing wrong with that plan... or as I said, "I see absolutely nothing wrong with planting a few seeds"...

"It is almost always better to be too early than too late, but you must be prepared for price markdowns on what you buy.” Klarman

Have a great 4th and all the best!
m
millionairemaker
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (91)
Thanks a lot for the article. I'm long O, ARE, CCI. I agree CCI is more risky than AMT but I'm concerned AMT won't grow the dividend at the same rate moving forward and the current yield is much higher with CCI.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.33K)
@millionairemaker AMT has plenty of (dividend) cushion and I like the data center integration (25 assets) that establishes AMT as a leader across multiple classes of communications real estate....

I like owning the dominant landlords with powerful wide moat advantages (scale and cost of capital).

Have a great 4th and thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Check out my weekend blog...

Type 'USA' (To Become A REIT Dummy) seekingalpha.com/...
m
mfm9800
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (112)
Great early morning read. Thank you for the article. Have a pleasant 4th!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.33K)
@mfm9800 You're welcome..

Have a great 4th... and please check out my weekend blog:

Type 'USA' (To Become A REIT Dummy) seekingalpha.com/...
R
Robert Rio
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (1.36K)
Well Elon paid 45b for twitter then broke it so ....
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.33K)
@Robert Rio Hopefully he doesn't buy Seeking Alpha ;)

As always, thanks for reading and have a great 4th.

Check out my weekend blog: seekingalpha.com/...
M_Malik profile picture
M_Malik
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (90)
@robert Rio I don't understand the logic behind the limit he has just set.
