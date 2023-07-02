Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Siemens Healthineers: Still An Interesting MedTech Name But Now At A Premium

Jul. 02, 2023 10:05 PM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), SMMNY
JP Research
Summary

  • Siemens Healthineers has been re-rated in recent months, as easing supply chain headwinds allow it to address the growing backlog.
  • But expectations are high now, with the near-term guidance reaffirmed despite quarterly earnings numbers falling short.
  • Further write-downs of the outsized goodwill balance pose additional downside risk to future earnings.

Siemens Healthineers AG office building

Sundry Photography

Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY), a global medical technology (‘MedTech’) leader in the imaging and diagnostics markets, has seen a rather mixed fundamental performance over the last quarter. Top-line growth (adjusted for COVID-19 antigen tests) was stronger than expected, along with overall order intake. In contrast, earnings (ex-COVID) fell

Chart
Data by YCharts

P&L Overview

Siemens Healthineers

Equipment Book-to-Bill

Siemens Healthineers

Guidance

Siemens Healthineers

Corindus Acquisition Overview

Siemens Healthineers

Goodwill Balance

Siemens Healthineers

A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

