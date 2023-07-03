Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euroseas' 56% Discount To NAV And 9.3% Yield Remain Highly Attractive

Jul. 03, 2023 10:30 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)2 Comments
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Euroseas' earnings are set to remain very strong in fiscal 2023, with newbuilds landing robust rates despite spot market weakness.
  • The company generates sufficient cash to cover OPEX, fund its newbuild program, and sustain the 9.3%-yielding dividend, which remains very well covered.
  • Despite shares gaining over the last six months, NAV/share has also risen. Hence, ESEA stock is still trading at a massive discount to NAV.
  • Wheel of Fortune members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Container ship carrying container import and export of international business cargo logistic transportation by container ship in sea, photography aerial view from drone,

DINphotogallery

Back in December, I shared my bullish view on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA), supporting that the stock's 10.3% yield and 65% discount to NAV offered (at the time) a compelling investment case with a wide margin of safety.

Just over six months

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.5K Followers
One-Stop Shop For Ideas & Portfolios, Covering All Asset-Classes & Sectors

Hi there!

I hold a BSc in Banking and Finance. Here, on Seeking Alpha, I cover a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

Currently contributing as Promoting Author to the "Wheel of Fortune" marketplace.

Feel free to contact me at any time, and follow me here on S.A. for regular content and updates!

Happy investing!

Nick


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC, GSL, ESEA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

PianoCat profile picture
PianoCat
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (3.13K)
ESEA’s newbuildings aren’t looking good these days.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 11:17 AM
Premium
Comments (2.44K)
They are all selling at a masssive discount to NAV. DAC is worth $125-150 GSL over $45 CMRE GASS all of em!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.