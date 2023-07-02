Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saratoga Investment: An Under-The-Radar 10.4% Dividend Yield

Jul. 02, 2023 10:56 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Saratoga has returned around 24% on a total return basis over the last year.
  • Its portfolio held a weighted average yield of 10.7% as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.
  • Saratoga's fourth-quarter earnings were strong, with total investment income growing by 70.3% year-over-year.
  • Floating-rate loans made up 89% of Saratoga's AUM; with the Federal Reserve threatening more rate hikes in 2023, Saratoga is likely to realize more net investment income gains, which could lead to higher dividends.
  • The BDC's net asset value (NAV) was $347 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, around $29.18 per share, with a $11.2 million sequential increase from the third quarter.

Downtown Saratoga Springs, New York

DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has been a relatively under-the-radar business development company ("BDC") that's returned around 24% on a total return basis over the last 1 year. The New York-based externally managed BDC provides debt financing and equity capital

Saratoga Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Portfolio

Saratoga Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income

Saratoga Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter NAV

Saratoga Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter NAV Growth From Fiscal 2011 to Fiscal 2023

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

