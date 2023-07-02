Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thermo Fisher: A Master Compounder In Healthcare

Jul. 02, 2023 10:59 PM ET
Summary

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading healthcare supplier with strong customer relationships and a track record of impressive revenue and net income growth.
  • TMO's superior business model, focused on innovation and serving scientific customers, positions it for long-term growth and outperformance in the healthcare sector.
  • Despite a challenging first quarter, TMO maintains a confident outlook, and its valuation, although not cheap, is justified by expectations of double-digit annual earnings growth.

Ladder career path for business growth success process concept. Wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up. Hand putting wooden cube block on top pyramid

marchmeena29

Introduction

I own two healthcare stocks. AbbVie (ABBV), which is a high-yield drug manufacturer, and Danaher (DHR), a diversified producer of healthcare equipment. Danaher is also the largest competitor of Thermo Fisher Scientific (

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Comments (2)

Confoundedinterest profile picture
Confoundedinterest
Yesterday, 11:12 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.21K)
Curious to know your reason for owning DHR over TMO given that TMO appears to be cheaper and has potentially better long-term growth prospects. DHR has a cleaner balance sheet but am I missing something on DHR?
Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
@Confoundedinterest I initiated both. Seem like good hedges vs each other.
