Politics And The Markets 07/11/23
Jul. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET16 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
This article was written by
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
Comments (16)
457 views · 34 minutes ago...moreCGTN
3.03M
No
m.youtube.com/...
our sovereignty as a country to the United Nations.2. If Hillary had become POTUS there’d be no MAGA!3. If Hillary had become POTUS Garland would be in
the Supreme Court already!a. Roe wouldn’t have been overturned… Fact.b. How many innocent lives have we saved?c. No overturn of college debt forgiveness!d. No overturn of college Affirmative Action!d. Florida would be blue and dying, not RED!4. The election fraud fight would be over… Lost!5. The supreme court would be a blue majority!6. Illegal immigrants would already be citizens!7. The censorship fight via social media and big tech… Lost.8. We wouldn’t know 1/10 of what we know now!9. Trump would already be in jail since 2018.10. Giuliani would already be in jail since 2018.11. No Hunter Biden laptop!12. No Joe Biden crime syndicate exposure!13. The FBI would’ve already knocked on our doors!14. The IRS would’ve crushing everything already!15. Children would already belong to government on a larger scale.16. We wouldn’t have the House; it would be blue.17. You wouldn’t even recognize our country at all.18. Hillary would still be the president!19. Pelosi would still be the Speaker of the House.20. Gavin Newsom would be your next president!21. We would still be under mandate lockdown.22. The unvaxxxed would be in reeducation camps!23. African Americans would’ve been replaced as a voting block by Hispanics completely.24. Open borders would be uncontested! Done/Lost!25. Many of our churches would already be closed!26. The "Sound of Freedom" wouldn’t exist!27. Obama would be Secretary General of the UN.28. Fauci would NOT have retired!29. The WHO would be in charge of our healthcare!30. The WEF would be in charge of our economy!31. Free speech would be dead!32. The Second Amendment would be done!33. Epstein would be still alive running his pedo ring!34. Weinstein would still be a Democrat Hillary donor, and yes still abusing/raping women in Hollywood.Anyone want to go back and change where we are? Anyone still want to whine about reality now? Anyone think we would have been better off?