Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 07/11/23

Jul. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET16 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (16)

a
al roman
Today, 1:24 AM
Comments (196.53K)
Pretty bad
a
al roman
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (196.53K)
Let’s embrace
a
al roman
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (196.53K)
Reality Check: Is the U.S. likely to change course after Yellen's visit?
457 views · 34 minutes ago...more

CGTN
3.03M
No
m.youtube.com/...
a
al roman
Today, 1:19 AM
Comments (196.53K)
What chapter is this ?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.43K)
You never see awkwardness from Trump when he meets with the people. He has one of the best social interaction skills which many politicians lack these days due to their arrogant elitist mentality. The bond between us and Trump cannot be easily severed by any means. God bless Trump and his supporters.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (25.71K)
We're wrecking our environment. -- www.msn.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (25.71K)
And, for some more good news, Tucker's Twit show is failing. -- www.msn.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (25.71K)
DeSantis is the canary in the coal mine. The divisive culture war he has fueled has damaged him, and it will damage other Republicans as well. They are all best advised to beat a hasty retreat. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Against some recent data, there is a potential restructuring that is worthy of discussion. The epic failures of the DeSantis campaign and Never Back Down SuperPAC are well documented.

In essence, everything has backfired because the origin of almost everything was/is built upon a fraudulent premise. From the scheming and conniving going all the way back to the original 2018 campaign, to the proactive recruitment of the exact wrong influencers 18 months prior to the official launch, to the enlistment of the Cruz crew, to the covert national campaign under the faked auspices of a book tour, everything paid for by the Sea Island group has been a hot mess.

Now the clock is ticking faster. Ken Cuccinelli and Jeff Roe are under pressure. Javier Manjarres, a solid insider in Florida media, shares today that Pushaw is getting the loyal but firm campaign stiff arm.

The DC chattering class then release an article talking about Youngkin or Kemp as alternatives to DeSantis:

A Republican strategist who keeps in regular contact with several Republican presidential campaigns predicted DeSantis will “retool” his super PAC in the next few weeks. “They probably got another month to turn this thing around and if they don’t they’re going to have to bring someone and do a major retooling,” the source said.

They are not waiting a month; the retooling indications are already evident.

The DeSantis managers are going to retool in the next few days, a process that is already underway, and have about one more month before the donors stop writing checks and accept the futility of the principal effort.

Within the Sea Island group there has always been an insurance policy discussion in case DeSantis failed. The DC chatter about Youngkin or Kemp is not arbitrary; there is some substance to the presentation as outlined by those connected to the professional Republican class. The most likely person, however, is GA Republican Brian Kemp, not Youngkin.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is more deeply connected to the professional political GOPe group. He’s a company man with company bona fides. Kemp is also not a big fan of DeSantis and the ego-centric rise to stardom as promoted by a very specific subset of the overall Big Club group. Governor Kemp views Governor DeSantis as a Republican politician who has not earned the merit claimed by his supporters, and instead was gifted a glide path by the Bush group simply for being a Floridian.

If the DeSantis handlers do not turn this around, and they will try – but won’t succeed – because their spiral is too severe now, be on the lookout for a much more likely Brian Kemp to enter. Again, a Newsom -vs- Kemp contest is just as good an outcome as the original Newsom -vs- DeSantis goal.

Like Cruz in 2016, the DeSantis team will stay in, they will not exit until the money dries up, but for all intents and purposes they will be forced to shift objectives, and DeSantis will need to modify his approach to remain in a club position of future financial benefit.

Watch the Republican Governors Association for the first indications. They are going to double down on DeSantis before they give up and shift.

The money behind the RNC is the same money behind the RGA.

Watch the RGA!

Ah, so much RINO money being wasted. So sad.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Earlier Monday Judge Terry Doughty denied the Biden Administration’s attempt to halt preliminary injunction pending the outcome of appeal in the historic First Amendment case that was reported on Independence Day.

As expected the Biden Administration filed an “Emergency Stay” with the Fifth Circuit Court demanding the right to censor, silence and manipulate the American public.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Since addressing the housing crisis would go against plans for the Great Reset, people are turning to desperate measures.

Vanlords is the newly deemed term for people who rent out RVs to desperate families.

This has become prominent in Los Angeles, California, where thousands of rental RVs have appeared.

The government found a way to house all the illegals who Biden let in the country. The citizens sleep on the street or in vans.

‘”Vanlords,” as L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park calls them, "typically buy RVs at auction, then either drive or get them towed to their location of choice.”

These are not completely legal, but they are increasing in popularity as people have no alternative to affordable housing.

“A lot of times, the inhabitants of the vehicle don’t know the name of the person who rented it from, they don’t have valid contact information, a lot of these vehicles are not registered, they’re not adequately insured,” said Park.

Not all RVs are hooked up to plumbing, and they are not legally hooked up to any electrical system.

People have begun dumping waste into storm drains and using public facilities for basic hygiene.

This is a step up from a large homeless encampment, and some cities are working on changing municipal codes to permit these eyesores to line residential streets.

This is not an adequate solution to homelessness and once more hurts the middle class as the upper class would have no need for a few hundred per month.

This is another form of urban encampment that will drive down property values and create a dangerous situation for residents, who don’t have many rights, and neighboring residents. https://youtu.be/QMAQwWJYQtI
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Disillusioned French voters are moving further to the right after immigration-fueled riots across the country...

The French electorate is flocking to right-wing parties in the wake of the recent mass riots which enveloped the nation last week.

A new Ifop poll for Sud Radio showed right-wing parties enjoying a 6 percent swing in support from voters across the country when asked for their voting intentions ahead of next year’s European parliamentary elections.

The National Rally, formerly led by ex-presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and now by Jordan Bardella, topped the poll with more than a quarter (26 percent) of the vote share, up one percentage point.

The liberal-conservative Republicans saw their popularity rise into double figures, up three percentage points to 11 percent, while Éric Zemmour’s Reconquête party and Debout la France (DLF) gained one percentage point each to total 7 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Left-wing parties have suffered a hit to their appeal, dropping five percentage points, with La France Insoumise (LFI) falling to 8 percent.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Honduran drug dealers have made a business hub out of San Francisco due to the progressive city’s sanctuary laws for illegal immigration, fueling the nation’s fentanyl epidemic and the visible decline of a major American city.

San Francisco’s accommodative approach to illegal immigration makes it appealing to sell there, Honduran dealers told the San Francisco Chronicle as part of an in-depth investigation into how Honduran nationals have come to play a dominant role in the city’s drug crisis.

Under current San Francisco law, last amended in July 2016, city employees are forbidden from using city resources to cooperate with any ICE investigation, detention, or arrest relating to an illegal immigration case. The law also prohibits ICE from placing holds on local prisoners so they can be deported upon their release from jail, the publication noted.

A Honduran dealer told the Chronicle that San Francisco is a hot spot for drug work because those illegal immigrants who are caught are less likely to be deported.

The reason is because, in San Francisco, it’s like you’re here in Honduras,” another dealer said. “The law, because they don’t deport, that’s the problem. … Many look for San Francisco because it’s a sanctuary city. You go to jail and you come out.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (8.43K)
The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed charges made in February 2023 against Gal Luft on Monday. Luft is being charged with FARA violations, arms trafficking, violating sanctions, and making false statements to federal agents. This is noteworthy because Luft provided information to the FBI in 2019 about the Biden family’s dealings with China. Luft also recorded a video just three days prior to this charging decision accusing the DOJ of ignoring his information and instead using it to go after him personally. He was set to meet with House Republicans to provide testimony as a whistleblower.

LUFT, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was arrested on February 17, 2023, in the Republic of Cyprus based on the charges in the Indictment. LUFT subsequently fled after being released on bail while extradition proceedings were pending and remains a fugitive.

Luft has maintained his innocence of any criminal activity, claiming that the DOJ is targeting him as a way to keep him quiet about alleged Biden family corruption. Following that line of thinking, with his charging, the federal government now has the ability to block any attempts by Congress to speak to Luft.

Certainly, people are going to be suspicious of the fact that another alleged witness to the illicit dealings of the Biden family is being cordoned off via legal gamesmanship. Luft was an advisor to CEFC, the Chinese energy company that Hunter Biden was deeply involved in. Why was he charged with FARA violations while Hunter Biden wasn’t? We know that the president’s son lobbied the American government on behalf of foreign entities while never registering as a foreign agent.

House Republicans, led by Rep. James Comer, aren’t going to stay quiet about this latest move. They’ve continued to be preempted over the last several months, and no doubt they have to be feeling like it’s part of an intentional cover-up at this point.

The DOJ decides to unseal the indictment 5 months after they filed it. I'm sure it has nothing to do with the foreign illicit dealings of the Bidens that this whistleblower is reporting, lmao.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (8.43K)
The FBI pressured social media companies to crack down on the spread of so-called "Russian disinformation" on behalf of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), according to a report from the House weaponization panel, but evidence suggests that the Russians had infiltrated the group and used the censorship pipeline to suppress anti-Putin and pro-Ukrainian materials.

"Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) sought to identify and impair suspected Russian influence operations on social media," reads the report. "The SBU enlisted the FBI in support of this effort, transmitting to the FBI lists of social media accounts that allegedly 'spread Russian disinformation.' The FBI, in turn, routinely relayed these lists to the relevant social media platforms, which distributed the information internally to their employees in charge of content moderation and enforcement."

Such an operation, the committee found, appeared to result in the targeting of a curious selection of content, much of which seemed unlike what one would presume to constitute "Russian disinformation."

"The Committee’s analysis of these 'disinformation' registries revealed that the FBI, at the request of the SBU, flagged for social media companies the authentic accounts of Americans, including a verified U.S. State Department account and those belonging to American journalists," it reads. "The FBI and SBU repeatedly requested the removal or suspension of authentic accounts expressing unambiguously pro-Ukrainian views, as well as those voicing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The panel then pointed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's firing the head of the SBU in July of 2022 over Russian infiltration of the organization. It further excoriated the bureau for uncritically working with the SBU, which was compromised by Moscow.

"Given that the SBU was compromised by a network of Russian collaborators, sympathizers, and double agents at the time of its interactions with the FBI, the FBI’s uncritical cooperation with the SBU’s requests is deeply concerning," the lawmakers on the panel fumed. "The inclusion of American accounts on the SBU’s lists indicates that the FBI either did not properly vet the SBU’s requests or was aware of their domestic nature, and nonetheless carried them out. These findings highlight the need for additional oversight and legislative reform to protect Americans’ free speech rights."

This looks like another example for the judge that just shot down Biden's appeal of his stay in that censorship case.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (8.43K)
Let me share with you some real probable facts…

1. If Hillary had been elected we’d have already lost
our sovereignty as a country to the United Nations.

2. If Hillary had become POTUS there’d be no MAGA!

3. If Hillary had become POTUS Garland would be in
the Supreme Court already!

a. Roe wouldn’t have been overturned… Fact.

b. How many innocent lives have we saved?

c. No overturn of college debt forgiveness!

d. No overturn of college Affirmative Action!

d. Florida would be blue and dying, not RED!

4. The election fraud fight would be over… Lost!

5. The supreme court would be a blue majority!

6. Illegal immigrants would already be citizens!

7. The censorship fight via social media and big tech… Lost.

8. We wouldn’t know 1/10 of what we know now!

9. Trump would already be in jail since 2018.

10. Giuliani would already be in jail since 2018.

11. No Hunter Biden laptop!

12. No Joe Biden crime syndicate exposure!

13. The FBI would’ve already knocked on our doors!

14. The IRS would’ve crushing everything already!

15. Children would already belong to government on a larger scale.

16. We wouldn’t have the House; it would be blue.

17. You wouldn’t even recognize our country at all.

18. Hillary would still be the president!

19. Pelosi would still be the Speaker of the House.

20. Gavin Newsom would be your next president!

21. We would still be under mandate lockdown.

22. The unvaxxxed would be in reeducation camps!

23. African Americans would’ve been replaced as a voting block by Hispanics completely.

24. Open borders would be uncontested! Done/Lost!

25. Many of our churches would already be closed!

26. The "Sound of Freedom" wouldn’t exist!

27. Obama would be Secretary General of the UN.

28. Fauci would NOT have retired!

29. The WHO would be in charge of our healthcare!

30. The WEF would be in charge of our economy!

31. Free speech would be dead!

32. The Second Amendment would be done!

33. Epstein would be still alive running his pedo ring!

34. Weinstein would still be a Democrat Hillary donor, and yes still abusing/raping women in Hollywood.

Anyone want to go back and change where we are? Anyone still want to whine about reality now? Anyone think we would have been better off?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.