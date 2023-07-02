Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Playtika Stock: Play The Free Cash Flow Game, Rating Upgrade

Jul. 02, 2023 11:13 PM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)
Summary

  • I upgrade Playtika, a leading mobile game publisher in the US, to a buy due to its improved technical setup, solid valuation, and impressive free cash flow.
  • The company's earnings are expected to rise steadily this year and next, with acceleration expected in 2025.
  • Despite competition in the Social Casino space, Playtika's strong operating cash flow and resilient consumer spending trends make it less susceptible to higher interest rates.
  • The company's earnings multiples and EV/EBITDA ratio are also attractive, trading at a discount to their long-term price-to-cash flow multiple.
  • Though stock has not yet broken out, there are growing signs that it may due to its high free cash flow.

Yeaaaah, I have won the match!

Ivan Pantic

The US consumer is doing what they do best. Upward revisions to first-quarter GDP were based largely on an uptick in consumer spending. At a 4.2% seasonally adjusted annual rate, the threat of a technical or NBER recession remains muted compared

GDP revised up in its third estimate on upward revisions to consumer spending and net exports

BofA Global Research

Playtika: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

PLTK: Compelling Valuation Reading Given EPS Growth Expectations

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

PLTK: Bearish to Bullish Rounded Bottom Reversal Pattern, Eyeing $12 Resistance

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.96K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

