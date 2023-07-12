Politics And The Markets 07/12/23
Jul. 12, 2023 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2023
– “We plan to vote against any appropriations bills designed to achieve” topline levels around cap set in debt limit deal
– Want no floor consideration of approps bills till all 12 out of cmte
– Public rejection of Ukraine supplemental
+ more" twitter.com/...
— Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 10, 2023Without these 21 members, Republicans won’t be able to pass any spending bills unless they get Democrat help.Chip Roy, one of the 21, tweeted last night to all of his Republican colleagues angry at him and the other 20 in the House:"To the @HouseGOP mad at me & my friends… 1) our borders are wide open. 2) we have held no one accountable for gross violations of the public trust. 3) our military is woke & decreasingly effective. 4) the American Dream is dying for the middle class. What will we do? #Revival" twitter.com/...
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 11, 2023“What will we do” is the question of the day. These 21 Republicans are setting up a big fight on spending bills. They are forcing McCarthy’s hand in the House while Biden and the Senate will be trying to force his hand as well.Roy's right. Conservatives got shafted in the recent debt deal. Promises to stop the additional IRS agents, to stop the weaponization of the DOJ and to hold the line on spending were all thrown out the window once the deal was finalized. Screw the RINOS and the Swamp. It's high time they're held accountable for their actions too.