Politics And The Markets 07/12/23

Jul. 12, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.76K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (13)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.46K)
As House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, continues to blast the FBI and Department of Justice over alleged politicization of the justice system and law enforcement, he is eyeing a major move to separate the bureau from the intrigue of the nation's capital.

To that end, he has thrown his support behind an effort to relocate the FBI headquarters, pointing to existing facilities in Huntsville, Ala., in a bid to depoliticize the bureau, he wrote in a Tuesday letter to the House Appropriations Committee recommending that the House use the "power of the purse" to advance key reforms. The bureau currently seeks to move out of the capital and into the suburbs.

"The Committee remains concerned about the politicization of federal law enforcement power emanating from FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.," he wrote. "The centralization of FBI operations in the National Capitol Region has led to duplication of activity best left to the respective field offices, contributed to reduced autonomy in local field offices, and allowed improper political influence to taint law enforcement investigations and activity."

He further suggested language for the 2024 appropriations bills to address the bureau's proposed move to the suburbs and the logistics of an alternate destination.

"None of the funds made available in this Act may be used to build a new FBI headquarters. In addition, the FBI is directed to submit an operational plan within 90 days to move the FBI Headquarters out of the National Capital Region," he wrote. "The operational plan should also consider the existing resources and infrastructure available at the FBI’s Redstone Arsenal Campus in Huntsville, AL."

The FBI currently maintains a presence in Huntsville as part of the Redstone Arsenal facility, where it has been expanding its operations for years.

"The FBI has had a presence at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, for more than 50 years," the FBI website says of the compound. "Today, over one thousand employees work there in various operational and enterprise capacities. The FBI Redstone Arsenal state-of-the art facilities present new opportunities to build our capabilities, create new partnerships, further our mission, and support our vision of becoming the FBI's innovation and technology center of excellence."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (8.46K)
President Trump does not mince words when it comes to the senseless bloodshed and chaos in Ukraine.

As Joe Biden meets with NATO members to consider their latest strategies to expand the proxy war in Ukraine, President Trump denounces the decision to provide cluster bombs.

It should be noted, this recent decision by Biden follows an earlier decision by NATO to send depleted uranium munitions into the battlefield. Ukraine is quickly turning into a toxic killing field as World War Reddit continues.

DONALD J TRUMP – “Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine—he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration. These unexploded cluster munitions will be killing and maiming innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war—we pray—has ended.

If, as Biden inadvertently admitted, the reason for sending cluster bombs now is that the United States is “running out of ammunition” (a great breach of classified information), that only further emphasizes the urgency of immediately deescalating this bloody, dangerous, and out of control conflict. It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished.

There could be no more vivid proof that Joe Biden’s policy of endless war in Ukraine has tremendously weakened the United States than the humiliating admission that the USA is now out of ammo, something our enemies are undoubtedly salivating over. This “admitted” weakness is an invitation to enemies all over the world. Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously leading us into World War III, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination—obliteration!

We must stop this insanity, immediately end the bloodshed in Ukraine, and return to a focus on America’s vital interests. Most importantly, we must completely rebuild our depleted military so it is once again so strong—like it was just 3 years ago when I rebuilt it—that no nation would even think of threatening our people. We must have “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH” and in a short time, the Presidential election of 2024 will produce that result.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (8.46K)
53 years ago, a movie with Clint Eastwood defined its era with a plot and main character enthusing audiences to stand and cheer at the end.

Set in 1970 San Francisco, the city is shown to be corrupt, dirty, and selling sex and drugs with abandon.

The hero, a detective looking for a serial killer murdering people at random, is constantly hamstrung from doing his duty by judges, lawyers, police hierarchy, police bureaucrats, and politicians all worried about legal technicalities or their public images.

In a famous scene, the lunatic has kidnapped a small girl for ransom. The detective tracks him down, shoots him in the leg, and then by stepping on the wound, forces the murderer to reveal where he has hidden the girl.

She is dead, which the detective had already predicted.

Dirty Harry gave the frustrated of America a way to vent their outrage at what was seen as the unleashing of a crime wave and the shackling of police by trivialities, which allowed criminals to stay free.

Each one of the Dirty Harry movies reflects the idea that criminals have ever more advantages over the law-abiding, while the corrupt Leftist politicians and the corrupt Leftist police bureaucrats of San Francisco polish their bottoms on leather chairs and pontificate about trivialities.

The movies contain a litany of the decline of major cities over the last 50+ years, especially those where Democrats are in charge of the government.

San Francisco today - in our sad reality - makes the San Francisco of the 5 Dirty Harry movies look like a paradise.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (8.46K)
Sen. Chuck Grassley BLASTS Regime DOJ for suddenly "disappearing" 17 smoking gun tapes incriminating Joe Biden in Bribery: "We have to have an FBI that the entire US can have confidence in." twitter.com/...
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.46K)
President Trump secured a significant endorsement in a key battleground state on Tuesday after every member of the Michigan Republican congressional delegation endorsed him for the US 2024 Presidential Election.

"We're proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," the lawmakers told Fox News."Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off," they said. "President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

President Trump, who has been dominating his Republican challengers in the polls, received endorsements from Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg.

A Trump spokesperson called the endorsements a "monumental clean sweep" which shows that Republicans are rallying their support behind Trump in 2024.

"This monumental clean sweep in Michigan and other key endorsements across the country signify Republicans are rallying behind President Trump because they know he is the only person to stop Joe Biden and his destructive policies that have killed the economy and made Americans less safe," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News.

The endorsements come after Trump won recent support in other swing states states like Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.46K)
21 House Republicans have thrown down the gauntlet on spending in the House, saying they refuse to vote for any spending bill that exceeds the 2022 spending limit.

In other words, they will not vote for any bill that meets the new 2023 spending limit approved by this Congress earlier this year.

This is their main demand even though they do have several other strong suggestions:

"21 hardline House GOPers to McCarthy
– “We plan to vote against any appropriations bills designed to achieve” topline levels around cap set in debt limit deal
– Want no floor consideration of approps bills till all 12 out of cmte
– Public rejection of Ukraine supplemental
+ more" twitter.com/...
— Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 10, 2023

Without these 21 members, Republicans won’t be able to pass any spending bills unless they get Democrat help.

Chip Roy, one of the 21, tweeted last night to all of his Republican colleagues angry at him and the other 20 in the House:

"To the @HouseGOP mad at me & my friends… 1) our borders are wide open. 2) we have held no one accountable for gross violations of the public trust. 3) our military is woke & decreasingly effective. 4) the American Dream is dying for the middle class. What will we do? #Revival" twitter.com/...
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 11, 2023

“What will we do” is the question of the day. These 21 Republicans are setting up a big fight on spending bills. They are forcing McCarthy’s hand in the House while Biden and the Senate will be trying to force his hand as well.

Roy's right. Conservatives got shafted in the recent debt deal. Promises to stop the additional IRS agents, to stop the weaponization of the DOJ and to hold the line on spending were all thrown out the window once the deal was finalized. Screw the RINOS and the Swamp. It's high time they're held accountable for their actions too.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.46K)
If Clarence Thomas had done what a new AP report says Justice Sonia Sotomayor did, the Democrats would be parked in front of the Supreme Court now, demanding impeachment, with AOC on the bullhorn leading the charge. The report says that not only were institutions that had her speak prodded to buy her books, but that her Supreme Court staff was also used in the effort.

She has benefited, too — from schools’ purchases of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of the books she has written over the years.

Sotomayor’s staff has often prodded public institutions that have hosted the justice to buy her memoir or children’s books, works that have earned her at least $3.7 million since she joined the court in 2009. Details of those events, largely out of public view, were obtained by The Associated Press through more than 100 open records requests to public institutions. The resulting tens of thousands of pages of documents offer a rare look at Sotomayor and her fellow justices beyond their official duties.

In her case, the documents reveal repeated examples of taxpayer-funded court staff performing tasks for the justice’s book ventures, which workers in other branches of government are barred from doing.

Supreme Court staffers have been deeply involved in organizing speaking engagements intended to sell books.

The staff had to put a lot of time into moving those books.

In 2019, as Sotomayor traveled the country to promote her new children’s book, “Just Ask!,” library and community college officials in Portland, Oregon, jumped at the chance to host an event.

They put in long hours and accommodated the shifting requests of Sotomayor’s court staff. Then, as the public cost of hosting the event soared almost tenfold, a Sotomayor aide emailed with a different, urgent concern: She said the organizers did not buy enough copies of the justice’s book, which attendees had to purchase or have on hand in order to meet Sotomayor after her talk.

“For an event with 1,000 people and they have to have a copy of Just Ask to get into the line, 250 books is definitely not enough,” the aide, Anh Le, wrote staffers at the Multnomah County Library. “Families purchase multiples and people will be upset if they are unable to get in line because the book required is sold out.”

It was not an isolated push. As Sotomayor prepared for commencement weekend at the University of California, Davis law school, her staff pitched officials there on buying copies of signed books in connection with the event. Before a visit to the University of Wisconsin, the staff suggested a book signing.

At Clemson University in South Carolina, school officials offered to buy 60 signed copies before a 2017 appearance; Sotomayor’s staff noted that most schools order around 400. Michigan State University asked Sotomayor to come to campus and in 2018 spent more than $100,000 on copies of her memoir, “My Beloved World,” to distribute to incoming first-year students. The books were shipped to the Supreme Court, where copies were taken to her chambers by court workers and signed by her before being sent to the school.

On top of that, her publisher has been involved in promoting the books and organizing her talks.

So, paging AOC, where are you to call out this behavior? Just going to take a wild guess and predict that we’re not going to hear much from her on this one.

Moreover, there are some questions about the AP report at this point. It’s good work, although it’s information that’s been out there to be discovered for some time. It's rather curious as to the timing of the drop now, after the court cases that have infuriated liberals. Are they throwing Sotomayor under the bus in the hopes that they can push for moves that somehow restrict the justices? We know that what the Democrat politicians would like is the ability to control the Court because it’s the one arena that they haven’t been able to control.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.46K)
A Chicago suburb has become the first city in the nation to begin disbursing reparations payments to black residents over discrimination and limited access to housing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Approximately 140 residents in Evanston, Illinois, will receive $25,000 from the city by the end of the year, according to the outlet.

In 2019, the city of roughly 75,000 residents approved a $10 million reparations package to be distributed over 10 years. So far, the city has already disbursed reparations payments to sixteen qualified residents, the Evanston Round Table reported.

Individuals must have been at least 18 years old and resided in the city between 1919 and 1969 to qualify for the payments.

The city is providing reparations in cash or vouchers, which are supposed to come from marijuana and real-estate transfer taxes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.46K)
Scientists acknowledged the fallout that would occur if “anyone serious” called out the possibility that COVID-19 originated due to a Chinese leak rather than naturally, according to private messages included in a report released on Tuesday.

Scientists discussed the potential consequences of accusing China of leaking COVID-19 and agreed to attribute the virus to a natural source in a private Slack channel in February 2020, according to a report by the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Evolutionary biologist Dr. Andrew Rambaut wrote that it would be a disaster to blame China for an escaped virus and stated that he would be comfortable saying it was a natural occurrence, and immunologist Dr. Kristian Andersen said that he concurred.

“Given the shit show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural processes,” Rambaut wrote.

“Yup, I totally agree that that’s a very reasonable conclusion,” Andersen responded. “Although I hate when politics is injected into science – but it’s impossible not to, especially given the circumstances.”

The report also claims that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci initiated an effort to suppress the theory that the origins of COVID-19 could be traced to a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Fauci reportedly pushed researchers to write a paper to “disprove” the lab leak theory on multiple occasions.

“Our main work over the past couple of weeks has been focused on trying to disprove any type of lab theory, but we are at a crossroad where the scientific evidence isn’t conclusive enough to say that we have high confidence in any of the three main theories considered,” Andersen wrote in a February 2020 email, according to the report.

Rambaut and Andersen co-authored the research paper, called The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, that concluded “[COVID-19] is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus” and that “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible,” according to the report.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.46K)
You might have noticed a media narrative taking shape the last few days about how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has “stalled.” A Politico Playbook item over the weekend described it as a “failure to launch,” noting that polling for DeSantis peaked in January at 40.5 percent and has since settled in the low 20s amid a barrage of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

Playbook also cited other news outlets recently casting doubt on the DeSantis operation, from fundraising struggles to lack of endorsements to difficulties distinguishing himself from Trump on policy. DeSantis super PAC official Steve Cortes added fuel to the narrative fire in an interview Sunday night, bemoaning the polls and admitting, “clearly Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner.”

One could of course object that it’s only July, that polls don’t mean much this far out from the primaries, and that corporate media want nothing more than to push a DeSantis-is-stalled narrative whether it’s true or not, because they hate and fear him just as they hate and fear Trump.

But maybe there’s something else going on here. If enthusiasm for DeSantis seems lacking, maybe it has little or nothing to do with DeSantis or his campaign. Perhaps what we’re seeing is less about him and still less about 2024 or the upcoming GOP primary scrum, and more about what happened in 2020. Put bluntly, maybe what we’re seeing now is an early sign that what Democrats, Big Tech, and corporate media did in 2020 was inject poison into our political system, and the 2024 election cycle is going to show us just how deadly that poison is.

Recall that 2020 was unlike any election in American history. One need not declare that it was “stolen” to admit that it was obviously rigged. After all, the people and institutions that rigged it have freely admitted what they did. They suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, censored what Americans could say on social media, introduced unprecedented changes to our voting system under the pretext of pandemic precautions, and poured hundreds of millions of dollars into putatively nonpartisan local election offices through Mark Zuckerberg-connected nonprofits for the sole purpose of turning out Democrat voters in swing states.

Nothing like that has ever happened in American history. And it was all done for the singular purpose of ensuring that Trump would not serve a second term. What’s more, all of that came after four years of the permanent regime in Washington discarding every political norm, bending every rule, and breaking more than a few laws in a failed effort to oust Trump from office during his first term.

Now, maybe you think that’s all nonsense, or just water under the bridge. What’s done is done, we can’t go back, and even if the 2020 election wasn’t on the level we all just need to move on and go about the 2024 primary season like it’s business as usual. There’ll be debates and a deluge of political ads and campaign shenanigans. There’ll be a chaotic, rambunctious primary full of zingers and debate moderator tomfoolery, and at the end of it Republicans will have their nominee and we can all get on with the general election.

Sorry, but that’s not going to happen. It won’t happen because Trump supporters are understandably not willing to forget 2020 and just trundle along through 2024 like none of it happened. Plenty of them will always believe, not without reason, that 2020 was stolen outright. Many millions more believe, with even more reason, that it was rigged unfairly against Trump and that the same forces are at work now to rig it against whomever the GOP nominee turns out to be.

Does that mean Trump is somehow entitled to the nomination, or even to another term in the White House? Not necessarily. To the extent that 2020 was stolen, it wasn’t strictly speaking stolen from Trump but from the American people, the voters who cast their ballots for Trump in good faith, trusting that our elections were free and fair.

Now that their faith has proved misplaced, do you think they’re going to line up for a GOP primary and consider each candidate on his or her merits, giving them all a fair hearing? Of course not. As far as they’re concerned, they were robbed of their votes in the last election by a corrupt cabal of powerful elites who are still in control.

Indeed, we know more today about the astounding level of corruption and election-rigging in 2020 than we did at the time. None of the problems have been fixed, and no reparations have been made. You can’t expect these voters to simply move on and act like 2024 is going to be a free and fair election, and accept whatever result the machine coughs up.

To win over GOP primary voters who supported Trump in the past two cycles, these candidates have to speak to the injustice that was done in 2020, they have to admit what happened, name who did it, and affirm that we cannot have a self-governing republic if that’s how our elections are going to be.

And therein lies the problem for a candidate like DeSantis — to say nothing of such winsome and meritorious gunners like Vivek Ramaswamy or Tim Scott. How can you decry what they did to Trump in one breath and in the next proclaim that you’re the best person to redress those grievances? That Trump should stand aside and let you, Nikki Haley, restore faith in American elections and put Democrats in their place.

Maybe it can be done, maybe they can come up with a rationale for their candidacies that will appeal to Trump supporters. It certainly would be a neat trick.

But if you’re trying to explain why an otherwise popular figure like DeSantis isn’t gaining traction among GOP primary voters, the answer has less to do with Trump and more to do with what Democrats did in 2020. No one should expect Trump voters to forgive and forget. Democrats and their accomplices might have thought they were getting rid of Trump once and for all, and maybe they will get rid of him in the end. But right now, it looks like they sowed the wind.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.46K)
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday charged a key witness in the investigation into alleged Biden family corruption for taking money from the same Chinese firm that paid Hunter Biden’s businesses and associates millions, according to DOJ records.

Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, allegedly “willfully” failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) while working to “advance the interests of China” in the U.S. by brokering the illegal sale of Chinese weapons and Iranian oil to China, according to the DOJ. The DOJ alleges that Luft’s think tank, the Institute for the Analysis for Global Security, accepted at least $700,000 from CEFC China Energy beginning in 2015, which happens to be the same Chinese firm that allegedly sent millions to accounts linked to Hunter Biden and his associates, in 2017, according to a Senate committee report and a Washington Post review of Biden documents.

So where are the charges against Hunter Biden for taking money from the same company while failing to register under FARA? Whatever happened to equal justice under the law?

In May 2017, Hunter Biden sent a message to his business associate Tony Bobulinski about setting up a shell company apparently in order to avoid registering as a foreign agent.

Sounds to me like willful failure to register under FARA. nypost.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.46K)
The New York Post’s Steven Nelson wanted to know why the Justice Department indicted Gal Luft on FARA charges but spared Hunter Biden.

“Yesterday, a US Attorney from the Southern District of New York indicted a man named Gal Luft for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working without registration for a company called CEFC China Energy. The president’s son and brother worked for the SAME firm without registration … what’s the White House’s take?” Steven Nelson asked Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan refused to answer the question.

“I’ve not seen that and can’t comment on it,” Jake Sullivan said.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (25.74K)
True, the GOP has abandoned GenZ. -- www.msn.com/... And, every day brings more abandonment.
