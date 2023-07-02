Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JEPQ: Growth Stocks Up, VIX Down, I Am Out

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF had previously offered investors an attractive risk/reward setup by investing in large-cap blue-chip growth stocks and generating income through selling call options.
  • Since the initial buy recommendation, JEPQ has returned approximately 17.5% to investors.
  • We now hesitate to reiterate "Buy" due to changes in market conditions. VIX index has dropped significantly, resulting in lower option premiums, and JEPQ's dividends have also dropped about 37% over a six-month period.
  • Additionally, its largest stock holdings, which are all AI-leveraged technology stocks, have significantly grown in 2023, potentially setting up for mean reversion trade that could negatively impact holders.
I have previously argued that JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) offers investors an attractive risk/ reward set-up, as I highlighted the funds' strategy to generating income through overwriting options premium while preserving the opportunity of value appreciation through investments

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 12:01 AM
I agree with pretty much everything that was written in this article. I sold out of JEPQ for exactly these reasons. I reinvested the capital in my favorite BDC’s. So far, so good. I am curious to see what the dividends are for this month. I still have a pretty big chunk of.JEPI that I may sell tomorrow if the dividend comes in lower than last month. I plan to jump back in if volatility returns.
