DSL: Fully Covered Distribution But Amortizing NAV; Avoid

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a CEF focused on generating current income. It pays an attractive 11.1% forward distribution yield.
  • The DSL fund is led and managed by 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach and the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee at DoubleLine.
  • With a 10-year average annual return of only 2.8%, the DSL fund appears to be yet another amortizing 'return of principal' fund that should be avoided.

Cracked queen"s crown, black background

akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

I believe investors should avoid the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). Even though the fund pays an attractive 11.1% distribution yield and is lead managed by the 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach, its performance appears to be yet another 'return of

DSL investment process

Figure 1 - DSL investment process (doubleline.com)

DSL fund characteristics

Figure 2 - DSL fund characteristics (doubleline.com)

DSL expenses in 2022

Figure 3 - DSL expenses in 2022 (doubleline.com)

DSL sector allocation, May 31, 2023

Figure 4 - DSL sector allocation, May 31, 2023 (doubleline.com)

DSL sector allocation, September 30, 2022

Figure 5 - DSL sector allocation, September 30, 2022 (DSL 2022 annual report)

DSL duration allocation

Figure 6 - DSL duration allocation (doubleline.com)

DSL historical returns

Figure 7 - DSL historical returns (morningstar.com)

EMB annual returns

Figure 8 - EMB annual returns (morningstar.com)

JNK annual returns

Figure 9 - JNK annual returns (morningstar.com)

CMBS annual returns

Figure 10 - CMBS annual returns (morningstar.com)

BKLN annual returns

Figure 11 - BKLN annual returns (morningstar.com)

DSL financial highlights

Figure 12 - DSL financial highlights (DSL 2023 semi-annual report)

DSL has a long-term amortizing NAV

Figure 13 - DSL has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

