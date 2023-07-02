Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Terran Orbital: Rocketing Towards Growth Or Bracing For Zero

Jul. 02, 2023 11:52 PM ETTerran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
54 Followers

Summary

  • Terran Orbital, a company specializing in building small satellites, is a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity due to its potential to multiply its market capitalization or fail completely.
  • The company's partnership with Lockheed Martin and its recent $2.4 billion contract with Rivada Space Networks are significant strengths.
  • LLAP also faces challenges such as a highly competitive market and the need for significant capital expenditure funding.
  • The company's financial situation is a concern, with $292 million in liabilities and a potential for significant share dilution. However, the company expects to become profitable by the end of 2023.
  • I believe Terran Orbital's shares are ready for lift-off due to its proven ability to design and build small satellites, its large-scale production infrastructure, and the potential for profitability and positive cash flows in the near future.
Spacecraft Orion on orbit of Earth planet. Spaceship in space. Expedition to Moon. Artemis program. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) caught my eye after spotting it on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2023 list. After delving into the stock, I reached a simple conclusion: there's a roughly equal chance that this company will either have a bright future, multiplying its

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
54 Followers
Financial editor since 2016, with a focus on market cycles and market imbalances. Editor In Chief for TradingOnline.com, one of the most prominent financial news websites in Italy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LLAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.