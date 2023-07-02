Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rally Turned Around From A Shallow Sell-Off Last Week, What's Next?

Jul. 02, 2023 11:54 PM ETAXSM, AZPN, EMR, JOBY, ORCL, SNOW
David H. Lerner
Summary

  • It's great to write a weekly article about market conditions. It's just that when Monday comes along and presents a new set of information, my tactics must change.
  • Yes, I saw that finally there would be selling. Yet, being in a down market is never all that fun. In this case, it was short and shallow.
  • Trading was very productive. It was a good week to be had after all. In the end, I trimmed enough shares and Call options to create about 15% cash.
  • Why? I think the next two weeks are going to be a great time for trading, but I want to stay with a cash cushion at 15% or higher. That means turning over trades and putting aside any alpha created.
  • That was the what, the why is that I suspect this last rate raise coming at the FOMC meeting on July 25 and 26 might cause some selling since we will, by that time, be very oversold and ripe for disappointment. Cash will give us optionality.
An eVTOL In Mid Air About to Take Off / Land Above a SkyScraper Roof

peepo/iStock via Getty Images

The early week's sell-off was not big enough to cure the overbought condition

The market retreat was hardly anything to write home about at -2.7%, so the question is what do we do with that? We were able

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

