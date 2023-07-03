HAKINMHAN

Back in my finance instructor days (nights) at the University of North Florida, I would urge my investments students to always focus on total shareholder yield, not simply a stock's dividend rate. As you might imagine, there's a decent ETF to capture both firms' dividend and buyback yields. I assert that it is a savvier play than going with basic dividend-focused strategies.

I have a buy rating on the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD), though its expense ratio is on the high side while recent price action (total return) has been lackluster.

Still, after surging in the second half of 2021 through early 2022 and outpacing the popular Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), there are some improving absolute and relative trends along with bullish seasonal factors to consider. Also, now that all 23 banks passed the Fed's quarterly stress test, there's room for those buyback-heavy financial companies to increase their dividends and stock repurchases.

SYLD: Superior Total Returns vs. SCHD, SPY Last 4 Years

Stockcharts.com

Investments 101: Look At Total Shareholder Yield, Not Just the Dividend Rate

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

According to the issuer, SYLD utilizes a quantitative approach to invest in US equities with high cash distribution characteristics. The initial screening universe includes stocks in the United States with market capitalizations over $200 million. The ETF is comprised of the 100 companies with the best-combined rank of dividend payments and net stock buybacks, which are the key components of shareholder yield. The ETF also screens for value and quality factors, including low financial leverage.

With a 10-year track record, Cambria's total yield fund is an active ETF and features a somewhat pricey 0.59% annual expense ratio. Its trailing 12-month yield is much higher than the S&P 500's average (2.8% versus 1.9% on the SPX) while total assets under management sum to $757 million.

Lead portfolio manager Meb Faber is known for his focus on long-term fundamentals and quantitative research, and that approach is put to work through this fund. In terms of tradeability, SYLD features a 0.15% 30-day median bid/ask spread, and volume typically totals around 100,000 shares daily, so using limit orders during illiquid periods of the trading day is prudent.

Digging into the portfolio, the 5-star, gold-rated ETF's portfolio plots on the lower left portion of the Morningstar Style Box. The mid-cap value fund sports an exceptionally low price-to-earnings ratio near 8 while it trades a cheap 0.4 times sales considering the long-term EPS growth rate is north of 14%. SYLD, a top-ranked fund in its sub class, boasts strong momentum and earnings quality with high liquidity. Volatility, however, tends to be elevated with SYLD compared to the market. What I like about SYLD is that it's not all that concentrated. Just 17% of assets are in the top 10 holdings.

SYLD: Gold-Rated Fund With High Momentum & Quality, Low P/E

Morningstar

Even though the portfolio holds a high number of SMID-cap stocks, about half the allocation is considered large cap by Cambria. Investors must know what they own - I notice that the sector breakout reveals exposure to risk-on cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Financials, and Energy. There are no Utilities sector stocks in the fund and the Consumer Staples sector is just 2% of the ETF as of March 31, 2023.

SYLD: Significant SMID Cap Exposure, Heavy in Cyclical Sectors

Cambria Funds

Seasonally, early July marks an ideal time to get long SYLD, according to data compiled by Equity Clock. The annual cadence favors being long in Q3, ahead of what is often a bullish October through February stretch.

SYLD: Bullish Seasonal Second Half Trends

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

I hope you're not sleepy because the chart pattern is quite unexciting right now. Notice in the chart below that SYLD has been rangebound since early 2021. That two-and-a-half-year stretch of basically 0% returns comes as so many areas of the market have moved up and down like a roller coaster. But perhaps relative tranquility is something to be valued for long-term, yield-focused investors.

In terms of key price levels to monitor, there's obviously resistance in the $66 to $68 zone while the $52 to $55 range has emerged as support. A bullish breakout through $68 would imply a measured move price target of $84 ($68 - $52 = $16; $16 + $68 = $84). With a flat 200-day moving average amid high volume by price in this durable trading range, no imminent breakout is apparent. Overall, it is a neutral chart.

SYLD: Calm & Sideway Price Action Since Early 2021

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on SYLD. In my opinion, looking at total yield (net buyback yield plus dividend yield) is a better way to find shareholder-accretive companies. With a low earnings multiple and outperformance compared to the S&P 500 in the last four years, this steady ETF offers ballast to long-term investors' portfolios.