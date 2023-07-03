Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Harnessing The Benefits Of Total Shareholder Yield With SYLD

Jul. 03, 2023 12:14 AM ETCambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Summary

  • Despite a high expense ratio and recent lackluster price action, SYLD has shown improving trends and outpaced the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity.
  • The ETF is composed of the top 100 companies with the best-combined rank of dividend payments and net stock buybacks. The portfolio is not highly concentrated, with just 17% of assets in the top 10 holdings.
  • Despite a calm and sideways price action since early 2021, I maintain a buy rating on SYLD.

Back in my finance instructor days (nights) at the University of North Florida, I would urge my investments students to always focus on total shareholder yield, not simply a stock's dividend rate. As you might imagine, there's a decent ETF to capture both firms' dividend and

SYLD: Superior Total Returns vs SCHD, SPY Last 4 Years

Stockcharts.com

Investments 101: Look At Total Shareholder Yield, Not Just the Dividend Rate

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

SYLD: Gold-Rated Fund With High Momentum & Quality, Low P/E

Morningstar

SYLD: Significant SMID Cap Exposure, Heavy in Cyclical Sectors

Cambria Funds

SYLD: Bullish Seasonal Second Half Trends

Equity Clock

SYLD: Calm & Sideway Price Action Since Early 2021

Stockcharts.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

