Costco Is Following The Footsteps Of Netflix, But Remains Overvalued

Daniel Schönberger
Daniel Schönberger
10.96K Followers

Summary

  • With more people using the self-checkout lane without being a Costco member, the company is trying to put an end to this loophole.
  • We can draw parallels to Netflix, Target, and Budweiser and can see that customers' reactions can go in different directions.
  • In the case of Costco, we can assume that the "crackdown" might have a positive effect on the bottom line, but the stock remains expensive nevertheless.

Costco Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Eric Thayer

In the last few days, it was reported that Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is cracking down on membership sharing which has obviously become an ever-increasing problem for the retailer. And when reading about the illegal use of

Daniel Schönberger
Daniel Schönberger
10.96K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Comments (2)

siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (2.1K)
Interesting article, @Daniel Schönberger, thanks. I’ve never been asked to show an ID at Costco. My card gets swiped, and that’s it. Maybe this is a newer development? I suppose one way to minimize the problem is to close down the self-checkout lines altogether.
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 7:13 AM
Premium
Comments (55)
Still a long term buy and hold. Many, many, companies are expensive for a reason. Too numerous to mention all of them. But some examples that come to mind that were and always have been too “expensive”

Monster Beverage
Amazon
Even Wal Mart was too expensive for Warren Buffett

Apple currently - the list goes on and on.

With this equity, paying a premium is fine.
