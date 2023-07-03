Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AAR Corp.: Supply Chain Optimization Creating Operational Efficiencies

Jul. 03, 2023 12:47 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
111 Followers

Summary

  • AAR has recently experienced strong growth due to solid earnings.
  • The company holds a strong balance sheet to remain resilient and capitalize on future growth when necessary.
  • AIR's supply chain optimization will enable margin expansion due to reduced costs and customer satisfaction.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, AAR is currently slightly undervalued resulting in a buy rating.

Aircraft Mechanics And Engineers In The Hangar

Tashi-Delek

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has recently demonstrated a significant surge in share price due to strong earnings. I believe that AAR is currently a buy due to its strong future performance, solid balance sheet, slight undervaluation, and supply chain optimization fostering growth in

AAR Overview

AAR Overview (AAR)

AAR P/E GAAP Compared to Peers 1Y

AAR P/E GAAP Compared to Peers 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

AAR Annual Net Income and Shares Outstanding

AAR Annual Net Income and Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

Share Price Performance

Share Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

AAR Earnings Estimates

AAR Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

AAR Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

AAR Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts )

Analyst Consensus

Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Financial Position

Financial Position (Alpha Spread)

Interest Coverage

Interest Coverage (Alpha Spread)

Solvency Ratios

Solvency Ratios (Alpha Spread)

Cost of Equity

Cost of Equity (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

WACC Calculation

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

AAR Supply Chain Management

AAR Supply Chain Management (AAR)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

