Osisko Gold Royalties: Another Upgrade To An Already Rock-Solid Investment Thesis

Jul. 03, 2023 1:01 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR), OR:CAMTAL1 Comment
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Osisko Gold Royalties has outperformed its peer group with a 28% total return year-to-date, largely due to positive developments within its portfolio, such as the closing of the CSA Copper Mine transaction.
  • The CSA Mine is expected to produce 46,000 tonnes of copper on average from 2023-2025 and ~450,000 ounces of silver, pointing to annual revenue of $20+ million attributable to Osisko.
  • Longer-term, Osisko is expected to grow into a 130,000 to 140,000 ounce per annum royalty/streaming company by 2027, up from ~100,000 ounces currently, but I see significant upside long-term.
  • Given the quality of this portfolio, the peer-leading returns to shareholders and the capital discipline by the team to not pay up for growth at any price, I see Osisko Gold Royalties as one of the best buy-the-dip candidates sector-wide.

Gold Price, Commodities Investment

Olivier Le Moal

While we've this a slow start to the year from the Gold Miners Index (GDX) which is up just 4%, Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) continues to trounce its peer group from a performance

CSA Mine

CSA Mine (Osisko Presentation)

Australia & North American Copper Mine Benchmarking

Australia & North American Copper Mine Benchmarking (Company Presentation)

CSA Mine Life of Mine Production Schedule

CSA Mine Life of Mine Production Schedule (Company Filings)

QTS North The principal exploration potential for QTSN is extension of the known lodes at depth. The orebody remains open at depth with drill intersections indicating mineralisation below the current Inferred resources. DHEM surveys have indicated a potential target east of the QTSN orebody less than 240m from current development, with significant drill intercepts including 10m at 9.6% Cu and 20m at 4.4% Cu (Figure 8). QTS Central QTSC remains open at depth. There is also potential for additional copper resources south of QTSC, between QTSC and QTSS, from 9000mRL to 8,500mRL, with drill intersections in excess of 5% Cu (Figure 8). QTS South Drilling in the upper part of QTSS in 2019 intersected mineralisation and an Inferred resource of 200kt has been outlined at estimated grades in excess of 6% Cu, approximately 150m below surface. At depth below 9000mRL a QTSS Deeps target has been identified based on DHEM anomalies, supported by drill intersections in excess of 10% Cu (Figure 8). Western A large DHEM anomaly indicates massive sulphides near surface and is largely untested. In addition to copper mineralisation, the upper part of the Western lens is prospective for lead-zinc mineralisation which appears to extend below the completely oxidised zone at a depth of around 100m below surface. However, there is no current plan to exploit the lead-zinc mineralisation.

CSA Mine - Exploration Upside (Company Presentation)

JORC Resource Replacement - CSA Mine

JORC Resource Replacement - CSA Mine (Osisko Presentation)

CSA Mine Upgrades

CSA Mine Upgrades (Company Presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Potential Future GEO Production

Osisko Gold Royalties - Potential Future GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Osisko - Returns To Shareholders

Osisko - Returns To Shareholders (Company Presentation)

Royal Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Royal Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Osisko Gold Royalties - September 2022 Update

Osisko Gold Royalties - September 2022 Update (Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Monthly Chart

Osisko Gold Royalties - Monthly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Odyssey Underground (3-5% NSR held by Osisko)

Odyssey Underground (3-5% NSR held by Osisko) (Agnico Eagle Presentation)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR, SAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

