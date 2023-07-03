Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity Software Is A Buy (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 03, 2023 1:10 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)
Summary

  • I believe Unity Software is a good buy due to its bullish price action, large volume bars indicating institutional buying, and positive momentum as shown by the Price Percentage Oscillator.
  • The stock has been making a series of higher highs and higher lows and is trading above its upward-sloping 30-week Exponential Moving Average [EMA], which I view as a bullish sign.
  • I also note that U stock is showing signs of relative strength against the S&P 500 index, and advises investors to set a stop loss if U closes below its 30-week EMA.

In this article I will outline why I think Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE:U) is a buy. My investment thesis is built around price action, volume, momentum, and relative strength. Let's begin by examining the price action of U.

price chart

As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

