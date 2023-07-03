Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
V.F. Corp.: No Bottom Visible, Speculative Dividend Play

Jul. 03, 2023 1:22 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)ADDDF, ADDYY, NKE
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • VFC has been underperforming over the past nine months due to its inconsistent profitability, impacted revenues, and deteriorating balance sheet.
  • Combined with its underperformance compared to its consumer discretionary peers, it is unsurprising that the stock has been sold off.
  • Then again, VFC's dividends remain speculatively safe, thanks to the management's FY2024 FCF guidance of $900M.
  • These depressed levels also offer improved forward dividend yields, though it remains to be seen if they are sufficient to cover the drastic stock losses thus far.
  • While we may rate the VFC stock a buy, investors may want to "time the bottom" at $12 (its previous 2008 recession support levels) for an improved margin of safety.

Luminous arrow graph pointing down with rocket falling into red background.

lerbank/iStock via Getty Images

The Bears Seem To Have Taken Over The VFC Investment Thesis

We previously covered V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) with a Buy rating in September 2022. Thanks to the lowered forward guidance and resultant plunge in

VFC 9M Stock Prices

TradingView

VFC 17Y Stock Price

TradingView

VFC 10Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

