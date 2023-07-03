Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Annaly Capital: Broken Model, Downside Is As Low As 70% Of Tangible Book

Summary

  • Annaly Capital Management has underperformed the broader market since our bear call.
  • The stock has had a decent bounce from the lows.
  • We show you why the distribution looks unsustainable over the medium term and why risks are far higher today than at the beginning of 2023.
Balancing home and savings

PM Images

At the beginning of 2023, we gave you three reasons why Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) should not be a stock to be considered for your investments. NLY has concurred with our thesis so far and has lagged

-

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

-

NLY Q1-2023 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

lithops
Today, 2:18 AM
Not as beautifully written as some of your articles, but clear enough. Still, the interest rate cycle is going to turn up soon. I would not be enthusiastic about buying mortgage REITs at this point, they aren't cheap enough, but hypothetically, these guys are going to survive, aren't they? Even if just barely? I hope you will keep an eye on this one and tell me when it is a good buy.
