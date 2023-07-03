Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oscar Health Shares Quadrupled, But They Are Still Cheap

Jul. 03, 2023 1:38 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Even with a (most likely temporary) halt in two important markets, Florida and California producing a small retreat in membership growth, Oscar Health is still making considerable progress.
  • It had its first AEBITDA profitable quarter, and although it will still produce losses for the year, its cash burn will decline, and profitability is in sight next year.
  • Even after having quadrupled in just under 6 months, the shares are still dirt cheap if that progress continues according to plan.
  • But keep in mind, there are many moving parts that, while unlikely to completely derail the progress, can still dent it in unexpected ways.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »
Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) provides a digital AI-driven health insurance platform that matches policy seekers to the best health plans, mostly on the ACA (the Affordable Care Act).

The company claims that it is reinventing the industry with its AI-based digital

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.74K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OSCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.