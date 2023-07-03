Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mid-America Apartment Communities Could Be Pressured From A Weakening Economy (Rating Downgrade)

Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recommend holding off on investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities due to potential challenges in the rental market and a recent run-up in the REIT's value.
  • While rising home prices and rents have benefited MAA, as more people are forced into renting, this trend may not last as the housing market starts to cool and supply increases.
  • Rents may start to decrease along with home prices, as seen in previous economic cycles, which could pose a challenge for MAA. We advise patience and waiting for a better entry point for investment.
REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen

Funtap

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as an investment option. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily

Stock Performance

Affordability Pinch (Hours to meet mortgage payment)

Buy vs. Rent

Yield Curve (2 Year vs 10 Year)

MAA's Debt Structure

Units By State

PCE (US) (Excluding Food & Energy)

Wage Growth Tracker (US)

5-Year Chart

CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and my BS and MBA are in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA, VOO, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

