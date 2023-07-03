Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VICI Properties: Not Many REITs Have Such A Wide Moat

Jul. 03, 2023 2:24 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
802 Followers

Summary

  • VICI Properties, the leading gaming REIT and owner of iconic assets like Caesar's Palace, The Venetian, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay, provides investors with a unique opportunity.
  • Unlike most REITs, VICI has a wide moat and possesses a significant competitive advantage in the form of a cornered resource.
  • As Las Vegas is booming and VICI's portfolio steadily appreciates in value, the company has significant pillars for continued growth, through international expansion, non-gaming ambitions, and existing portfolio enhancements.
  • The company is fairly valued at around a 14.9 forward P/FFO and a 5.0% dividend yield. Yet, investors can still expect a safe high-single-digit annual return through dividends, rent increases, and deleveraging.
  • Therefore, I rate the stock a Buy.

The United States of America (U.S.A. or USA), commonly known as the United States (U.S. or US) or America

Ivan Grabilin

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) has something, not too many other REITs have - a wide moat. Its current portfolio of assets is of such high quality, even if VICI stopped expanding and just kept on holding to existing assets it would probably be

Chart
Data by YCharts

Business results graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from VICI financial reports and presentations.

Advantages slide

VICI Properties 2023 Investor Presentation

Diversified revenue streams slide

VICI Properties 2023 Investor Presentation

Growth pillars slide

VICI Properties 2023 Investor Presentation

Growth framework

VICI Properties 2023 Investor Presentation

Balance sheet table

VICI Q1-23 Investor Presentation

LQA Line graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from VICI financial reports and presentations.

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
802 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.