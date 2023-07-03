Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transocean Gets A New Contract, Wider Recovery Expected

Jul. 03, 2023 2:58 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)1 Comment
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Transocean, a leading offshore drilling company, has been awarded a $184 million contract for its semi-submersible, Transocean Equinox, in Australia.
  • This deal, along with rising day rates in the offshore oil sector, suggests a positive outlook for the company despite low oil prices and potential recession.
  • Transocean's day rates have significantly increased, reaching close to $500,000 a day from a low of $125,000 during the pandemic.
  • Despite the company's significant debt load of $7 billion, the management has been actively deleveraging its balance sheet since the coronavirus crisis.
  • The stock is currently trading at around $7 per share, or around 16 times its projected 2024 earnings, making it a potentially profitable investment in the coming years.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been recently awarded a 380-day contract for Transocean Equinox, its semi-submersible, in Australia. The deal is worth $184 million at a daily rate of more than $484,000. That again confirms the opinion I expressed in my previous articles on Transocean

Semisubmersibles' dayrates

S&P Global

drillships day rates

S&P Global

Jackups day rates

S&P Global

Jackups day rates

S&P Global

Transocean EPS and revenue estimates

Seeking Alpha

Annual revenue and annual EPS estimate

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.44K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sk8beam
Today, 3:18 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
what do you think is a realistic PT for the company?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.