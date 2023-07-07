Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IFN Vs. WAINX: Comparing Actively-Managed India Funds

Jul. 07, 2023
Retired Investor
Summary

  • The article compares two actively-managed funds focused on the Indian market: The India Fund and Wasatch Emerging India Fund.
  • Both funds employ quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach.
  • India's growing middle class, high forecasted GDP growth, and potential benefits from the de-China supply chain make it an attractive market for investment.
  • After my look at various funds that only invest in the country in India, I like the active managed approach and the results Wasatch has achieved.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I often get suggestions from readers that there is fund they would like covered. Such was the case in the comments to my EMF Vs. WAINX: Why I Sold

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

Retired Investor
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio. I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation.

Comments (2)

Ron-a
Today, 7:40 AM
Thanks! I'm curious how you think about any of the individual stock picks in WAINX? In this article, Ajay discusses some of his favorite names. webreprints.djreprints.com/...
Retired Investor
Today, 7:45 AM
@Ron-a I leave stock picking to others, own very few myself.
