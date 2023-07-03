Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYLS: Even With An 8+% Yield, This Junk Bond ETF Isn't Worth It

Summary

  • First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF holds a significant percentage of low-rated junk bonds that have high default rates, especially during economic downturns.
  • The junk bond spread over 10-year treasury bonds is below the historic trend line, suggesting that the risks of junk bonds are not adequately priced in.
  • I rate HYLS a Sell.

Shredded Money

blackred

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) offers investors exposure to high-yield (junk) bonds. HYLS has AUM of about $1.5B and has a 30-day SEC yield of about 8.1%. While this yield may seem enticing, I don't think the risk is worth it considering

HYLS's top 10 holdings

HYLS's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

HYLS's holdings by issuer

HYLS's holdings

HYLS's holdings by credit rating

HYLS's holdings by credit rating (ftportfolios.com)

Junk bond default forecast

Junk bond default forecast (marketwatch.com)

Treasury bond and corporate junk bond spread

Treasury bond and corporate junk bond spread (currentmarketvaluation.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
170 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

