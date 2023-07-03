Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Cheap Value Stocks Making AI Money

Jul. 03, 2023 3:22 AM ETBABA, BIDU, TSM
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • AI stocks are currently popular, but many are trading at high multiples, making them unsuitable for value investors. However, there are some AI stocks that are more affordable.
  • Many foreign AI stocks fall squarely in the "value" basket.
  • It's possible to find foreign AI stocks trading at close to 10 times earnings.
  • In this article, I explore 3 AI stocks that value investors could consider investing in.
Spooky futuristic male cyborg

Spooky futuristic male cyborg

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

AI stocks are very much in vogue these days. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been rallying ever since an earnings release revealed it was going to make a lot of money selling AI chips to AI app developers. Other AI

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.87K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, TSM, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.