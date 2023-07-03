Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

In this article, The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR) investment potential is explored by examining the technical parameters along with the associated market risks. Kroger, a household name in the grocery sector operating under various banners like Roundy's, Mariano's, and Pick 'n Save, exhibits a robust business model and reliable revenue stream, facilitated by flexible shopping methods that cater to millions of daily consumers. The company's focus on private-label brands and its consistent dividend growth enhances its appeal. The article reveals the appearance of an inverted head and shoulder pattern, hinting at the possibility of a price increase. Presently, the market stays within the $40 to $50 consolidation range, and any breach of these levels is likely to steer the market toward the corresponding direction.

Key Fundamentals and Investment Potential

Kroger stands out as a strong investment proposition primarily due to its robust business model and established brand reputation. Operating under many well-known banners such as Roundy's, Mariano's, and Pick 'n Save, Kroger meets the grocery needs of millions of customers daily, providing flexible shopping methods including in-store, online shopping with doorstep delivery, or online shopping with free in-store pickup. These features make the grocery retailer an essential part of consumers' lives, ensuring a stable and predictable revenue stream.

Further enhancing Kroger's investment appeal is its strategic focus on private-label brands, such as Heritage Farm and Smart Way, which offer high-quality products at affordable prices. These in-house brands not only increase the company's profitability due to higher profit margins compared to national brands but also promote customer loyalty, contributing to Kroger's overall financial performance. With predictions suggesting that Kroger's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share will compound by 8% annually over the next five years, this bodes well for potential investors. Moreover, Kroger has shown a consistent commitment to rewarding its shareholders. The company's quarterly dividend per share has surged by 286.7% over the past decade, and with a dividend payout ratio set to be around 24% for the next fiscal year, further dividend increases are expected. The promising dividend growth prospect positions the grocery retailer as an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Kroger's shares appear to be undervalued, as evidenced by its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4, which is below the grocery stores' industry average. This low valuation presents a good entry point for investors, who can benefit from potential appreciation in the future, providing both capital gains and downside protection.

Data by YCharts

Kroger's strong brand portfolio, strategic private-label initiatives, solid dividend growth, and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment. These factors collectively contribute to Kroger's potential to provide steady returns to shareholders and should be seriously considered by prospective investors.

Assessing the Dynamics of Price Consolidation

The yearly chart for Kroger provides a highly positive technical outlook, demonstrating a robust bullish pattern spanning over four decades. The price has followed an upward trajectory, interspersed with waves of substantial growth. The recent phase of growth began in 2019, when the stock was at a low of $19.02, peaking in 2022 at $61.17. After reaching this peak, the stock experienced a correction period. Although the 2022 annual candle closed at a lower price, forming a shadow indicative of potential market consolidation, the price has already corrected to the support point. If the price rises from here, a higher trajectory is plausible.

Kroger Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Examining the monthly chart of 2022 provides a clearer understanding of this correction phase, reinforcing the strong bullish momentum. Kroger's bullish structure finds support in the double bottom of $18.06 and $19.02, observed in 2017 and 2019, respectively. After a successful breach of the $34 neckline, the price surged to an all-time high of $61.17. Following this peak, the price embarked on a downward correction, hitting the first support level at $41.12, followed by a slight rebound and subsequent consolidation. This chart underscores that $34 has become a robust support point for long-term investors seeking low-risk investment opportunities. However, markets often deny investors the opportunity to enter at low price points, climbing higher after establishing a bottom well above the critical buying levels.

The current market consolidation, fluctuating between $40 and $50, projects two possible scenarios. The first scenario anticipates this as a prelude to a significant rally. However, the second scenario presents the possibility of another drop, towards the long-term support region of $34.

Kroger Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Identifying Crucial Investment Entry Points

The weekly chart offers a comprehensive perspective of price behavior and potential outcomes. It elaborates on the consolidation period within the $40 to $50 range, depicting an inverted head and shoulders pattern with a $51 neckline. The emergence of a bullish hammer, a potent buy signal, is also visible, complemented by subsequent inside bars indicating price compression and the potential for upward momentum. If the price surpasses $48, reaching the $51 neckline of the inverted head and shoulder pattern, a breakout above $51 will likely validate the first scenario: a market bottoming at $41 and poised for significant growth. However, a drop below $40 would suggest the second scenario: the market preparing for a further drop towards the $34 support level, which could then again trigger a strong buying signal.

However, given the emergence of the inverted head and shoulders pattern, the chances of an upward breakout surpassing $51 are increased. Consequently, investors could contemplate making purchases if the market progresses beyond the bullish hammer mark of $48, anticipating a higher breakout over $51.

Kroger Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

Kroger's earnings are influenced by general economic conditions, and any economic downturn could lead to reduced consumer spending, affecting the company's profitability. The retail grocery sector is highly competitive, with competitors ranging from local to national chains. Any aggressive pricing or promotional activity from these competitors could lead to a decrease in market share for Kroger. As observed in the technical analysis, the company's stock price has experienced periods of volatility. While the long-term trend appears positive, short-term fluctuations can present a risk, especially for short-term investors. A break below $40 increases the risk of a further drop to the $34 level.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, this comprehensive analysis underscores Kroger's potential as a robust investment proposition. Its diverse operations, solid business model, and consumer-centric strategies create a stable revenue stream, reinforcing its fundamental strengths. The company's growth in private-label brands, and a steady dividend increase, speak volumes about its financial stability and future prospects. An undervalued P/E ratio offers a lucrative opportunity for investors seeking both capital gains and downside protection. The technical analysis reveals a positive trajectory for Kroger's shares, with price corrections indicating future growth possibilities. The emergence of an inverted head and shoulders pattern and the bullish hammer indicate an increased chance of an upward breakout above $51. However, it's crucial to remain cognizant of the potential risks, including economic uncertainties, competitive pressures, and price volatility, which could affect Kroger's stock performance. Therefore, investors must consider all these factors in making a balanced decision. Investors could contemplate purchasing the stock at $48, as a surge beyond $51 could pave the way for further price appreciation.