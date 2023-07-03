Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KBWY: Risk Of A Dividend Decrease Is Too High

Summary

  • Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF focuses on high-yielding small-cap REITs, but its history of dividend decreases and lackluster total returns make its current 10% dividend yield less attractive compared to treasury yields.
  • The ETF's portfolio composition, with an average discount to NAV of 30.5% and a debt/EBITDA ratio of almost 10, indicates a worse-than-average balance sheet and growth outlook, increasing the risk of a dividend cut.
  • Despite recent strength, KBWY is still in a long-term downtrend, making it a less appealing investment compared to alternatives like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, which has a hold rating.

business man Hand change wood cube block with percentage to UP and Down arrow symbol icon. Interest rate, stocks, financial, ranking, mortgage rates and Cut loss concept

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

We recently wrote an article about REIT ETFs.

So maybe it's a good idea to take a look at REIT ETFs that aim for a higher dividend yield like the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (

