The 1-Minute Market Report July 1, 2023

Erik Conley
Summary

  • After taking a well-deserved rest for a few days, the so-called AI Rally is back on track.
  • After the minor pullback, June is up by 6.5%.
  • The best performer last week was the EQM Blockchain Index, which is designed to measure the performance of global companies actively involved in the development and implementation of blockchain technologies.
  • Only one of the S&P 500 top 7 stocks - Apple - managed to outperform the index.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Originally posted on July 1, 2023

In today's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, equity groups, and ETFs that led the market higher last week. By keeping an eye on the leaders and laggards, we can get a

This article was written by

Erik Conley
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

