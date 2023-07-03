Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 3 Buffett-Backed Banks Nobody Is Talking About

Jul. 03, 2023 4:25 AM ETEWBC, STNE, COF1 Comment
Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
222 Followers

Summary

  • In this uncertain environment, investors want to know where to invest. It’s essential to keep in mind what stocks legendary investors are allocating funds to.
  • "Past performance is no guarantee of future results" is the phrase of the day as we continue to stave off a recession amidst volatility.
  • Consider these 3 bank stocks that have flown under the radar.

Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

For many of us investors, Warren is an inspiration to how and why we invest. Even if we don't buy everything he does, there is a lesson to draw from each and every investment he aligns himself with. One of

This article was written by

Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
222 Followers
I am a 20-year-old investor, who has been deeply influenced by the teachings of value investing, particularly through the works of Benjamin Graham and the investment approach of Michael Burry. My father, a value investor himself, introduced me to the field from a young age, taking me to Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meetings since I was 12.  I have spent three years in banking and many more in stocks, which has provided me with a strong understanding of finance and the markets. My investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued and unpopular companies, rather than following the herd. I believe that waiting patiently for these companies to recover is the key to successful investing.  My favorite investment books include "Securities Analysis'' by Benjamin Graham, One Up on Wall St. By Peter Lynch, and three collections of Buffett's shareholder letters. I hope some of you will find resonance with my work — and maybe make a few bucks from it.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWBC, STNE, COF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
Article Update Today, 4:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (61)
Thank you all for reading. This is the first “Quick Picks” Article I have ever written so I very much welcome any feedback constructive or otherwise!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.