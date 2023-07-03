Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oil Update - June 2023

Jul. 03, 2023 4:53 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Kevin Stecyk
Summary

  • For July, I am maintaining my June forecast for West Texas Intermediate oil to range between $65 and $85 per barrel.
  • Once the debt ceiling issue had passed and even though the Saudis announced a cut of a million barrels per day for July, oil prices still stagnated.
  • Strong supply from Russia and Iran, China’s tepid recovery, and likely higher interest rates all weigh on oil prices.
  • My own bias is that prices should stabilize or move higher from here.

Growth diagram crude oil stock price graph of energy market business on gasoline petroleum global industrial background with fuel tank 3d barrel economy gas finance chart or power industry investment.

Lemon_tm

For July, I am maintaining my June forecast for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to range between $65 and $85 per barrel. As I write this blog entry on June 30, WTI is about $70.50 per barrel.

Once

This article was written by

Kevin Stecyk
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

