AT&T: Compelling Despite The $28 Billion Hole

Jul. 03, 2023 8:00 PM ET
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T has a $28 billion hole in its balance sheet.
  • But, the price is too good to ignore at a normalized PE of 7x. Industry growth may surprise you.
  • I estimate long-term returns of 11% per annum.
  • Still, I prefer Verizon.

Advertising Week New York 2016 - Day 3

John Lamparski

AT&T Is Not A Good Business

Warren Buffett is known for saying:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

AT&T (NYSE:T) falls into the latter category. And



Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
4.03K Followers
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:50 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (734)
Another bullish thing I didn't mention in the article:

If you expect a recession in 2023, AT&T and Verizon are good stocks to own. Their cash flows are very resilient. Both saw their operating cash flows grow in 2008 and 2009.
E
EasyMoneyforMe
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Comments (118)
I have both ATT and Verizon wireless. From my experience ATT has the better coverage and it seems to be improving. I work around the western half of the US.
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Yesterday, 8:26 PM
Comments (15.94K)
" At the end of 2022, the company had $127 billion of property, plant, and equipment and $124 billion in licenses on its balance sheet.
In comparison to its $400 billion in assets, ....."
But- your hole argument says assets are 29.9B --??
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (734)
@NV_GARY Sorry about the confusion:

Current Assets: $30 Billion
Non-Current Assets: $371 Billion
Total Assets: $401 Billion

(Rounded)
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (15.94K)
@Jordan Sauer
Not so sure- seems like you are trying for a red-flag that isn't there.
Investopedia:
Current assets are a company's short-term assets; those that can be liquidated quickly and used for a company's immediate needs. Noncurrent assets are long-term and have a useful life of more than a year.
Examples of current assets include cash, marketable securities, inventory, and accounts receivable. Examples of noncurrent assets include long-term investments, land, property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), and trademarks.
Current assets are most often valued at market prices whereas noncurrent assets are valued at cost less depreciation.

-- Basing your thesis on short term assets, doesn't seem to establish a threat.
D
DGCO
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
Premium
Comments (846)
If AT&T eliminated its dividend completely I expect this action would cause T stock price to immediately increase by 20%.
Sure some holders would sell on the news, but I expect more would buy on the hopes that an elimination of the dividend would help AT&T reduce its debt levels.
Michael Dolen profile picture
Michael Dolen
Yesterday, 8:18 PM
Comments (3K)
@DGCO Yeah, bec the last cut of ~45% worked wonders for boosting share price.

Holders of $T do so for the div. Take it away, you wipe out shareholder base.
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (734)
@DGCO I'd actually have to agree with you.

It would help AT&T fill in its working capital hole without issuing shares, increasing debt, or selling assets.

Also, I'd expect T-Mobile's (TMUS) stock to decline on that news. T-Mobile's only competitive advantage is that it pays no dividend.

A management shake-up would also be bullish in my view. We'll see what happens.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (1.31K)
@Michael Dolen
Yes, cut the dividend and many of US will be gone.
