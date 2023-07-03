Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery: David Zaslav Executes Brilliantly, Warranting A Buy Rating

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • While WBD's prospects remain mixed due to the intense streaming war, immense debts, and uncertain macroeconomic outlook, David Zaslav's execution proves to be stellar over the past three quarters.
  • Its D2C segment finally achieves profitability as well, thanks to the raised subscription fees, expanding its overall gross margins.
  • The management also controlled costs aggressively, expanding its overall adj EBITDA margins, well above its streaming peers.
  • There may be massive tailwinds for the stock indeed, given the projected moderation in interest expenses from 2023 and FY2025 debt to EBITDA ratio of ~4x.
  • As a result, we are finally rating the WBD stock as a Buy, with a long-term price target of $37.

Business And Media Elites Attend Annual Allen & Co Meetings In Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch

The WBD Investment Thesis Largely Lies On The Highly Competent Management Team

We previously covered Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in April 2023, suggesting that the management might need to deliver near-perfect execution to temper the macroeconomic headwinds

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

Comments (2)

Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (928)
Better not pop the champagne early, definitely not before this year’s results are out.

Zaslav is way overpaid. Look at his tenure at Discovery. Look at all the other John Malone stocks out there.
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (6.06K)
Great article your final conclusion is Spot On:

While WBD may survive over the next two challenging years, in our opinion, the stock may also be consequently volatile before market sentiments improve, with recovery likely to take more than a few quarters, if not years. Therefore, anyone who add here must be very patient, especially given its underperformance since the merger was completed on April 11, 2022
