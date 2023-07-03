SCHD: Tempting All-Weather Income
Summary
- SCHD is a good investment option amid uncertainties about a possible recession, and its price hasn't been run-up like that of the S&P 500.
- Its low expense ratio of 0.06% and diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks from various sectors make it an attractive option for long-term investors.
- Despite potential risks such as a recession, SCHD's inherent strengths and recession-resistant top holdings make it a solid choice for value investors.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
There's no telling where the economy is headed over the next 6 to 12 months, and one cannot rule out the possibility of a recession. This is considering a recent report from JPMorgan (JPM) that they still believe that it is more likely than not that the U.S. will see a recession this year.
Given all the near-term uncertainties, it may not be a bad idea to layer into quality ETFs that are comprised of 'all-weather' stocks that are built to not only survive a recession, but thrive over the long run.
This brings me to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which may be worth considering at current levels. I last covered SCHD here back in April, highlighting its durable income attributes.
The stock declined by less than 1% since then while speculative growth stocks like C3.ai (AI) have surged in prince. In this article, I discuss why SCHD remains a great value for income and potentially strong gains while the rest of the market is seemingly in full-risk on mode again.
Why SCHD?
SCHD was conceived by leading asset manager Charles Schwab (SCHW) back in 2011, and seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. This makes for the passive nature of SCHD's fund management style, resulting in a low expense ratio of just 0.06%. This means that SCHD's fees are 88% below the ETF industry median of 0.49%.
Unlike the U.S. Dow Jones Broad Market Index, SCHD does not contain any REITs or Master Limited Partnership. This reduces tax inefficiencies associated with REITs, due to their dividends mostly taxed at ordinary income rates, and tax complexities associated with MLPs (think return of capital).
SCHD carries a well-rounded basket of dividend paying and growing stocks in the Industrial, Healthcare, Financials, Consumer Defensive, and Technology sectors, which make up its 5 top asset classes comprising 74% of portfolio total. As shown below, no stock makes up more than 4.3% of the portfolio, and the top 10 holdings are comprised of a list of leading companies in their respective industries with a strong track record of dividend growth, including Broadcom (AVGO), Verizon (VZ), Merck (MRK), UPS (UPS), and Cisco (CSCO).
In fact, SCHD's portfolio of dividend-paying stocks have grown way faster compared to all ETFs, with a 3-year and 5-year Dividend CAGR of 12% and 14%, respectively, comparing favorably to the 6.5% ETF median for both time periods. This has enabled SCHD to post respectable returns over the past 5 years.
While SCHD has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), due to the recent market run-up due to tech stocks, and the more tech-heavy iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), its performance has far-outpaced that of the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), as shown below. At the same time, due to the relative undervaluation of SCHD's holdings, its 3.6% yield is far higher than the 1.5% and 2.4% yields of SPY and DGRO.
Risks to SCHD include the potential for recession, which depending on the severity, could impact the stock prices of nearly all of SCHD's asset classes, especially its financial stocks. A recession could also slow the dividend growth for SCHD as a whole, to below its 3 and 5-year growth rates.
Plus, Broadcom's share price rose by 36% since the start of May, with its outperformance being why it now stands as SCHD's top holding. As such, any material weakness in Broadcom's share price would have an outsized effect on SCHD as a whole.
Nonetheless, I don't view Broadcom's share price as being overvalued, as its forward PE of 20.6 is reasonable for company whose been able to grow revenue and EBITDA by 13% and 21% annually over the past 5 years. It's valuation is also far more reasonable than that of other technology companies such as Apple (AAPL), which doesn't make SCHD's Top 10 list and has a slightly lower trailing 5-year revenue and EBITDA CAGR.
Moreover, a recession shouldn't have a lasting impact on SCHD's holdings, considering their size and inherent strengths that come along with that. Also, those top holdings such as Verizon and Coca-Cola (KO) should fare better than others considering their recession-resistant nature.
SCHD carries lower risk than the ETF average, with lower standard deviation, short interest, and volatility, as shown below. While it scores a C for having a relatively higher % of assets in Top 10 holdings, I don't view its top holdings like Broadcom (as mentioned earlier) and Verizon as being overvalued, especially with VZ trading at a forward PE of just 7.9x.
Investor Takeaway
SCHD offers investors great value at present given its high yield and the durable nature of its underlying portfolio of large-cap stocks. Its combination of low fees, diversification, and quality dividend-paying stocks make it an attractive option for those seeking to either invest for the long-term or park capital amidst the potential for a recession.
With a reasonable price of $72.62 (cheaper by 4% since the start of the year) and a respectable 3.6% yield backed by dividend-growth stocks, SCHD may be a solid choice for value investors who are turned off by the run-up in the S&P 500 index.
Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments