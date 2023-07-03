Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Nears 5%

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.54K Followers

Summary

  • The forward 4-quarter estimate this week fell to $224.01 from last week’s $224.33.
  • Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services were the big positive change between Q4 ’22 and Q1 ’23 EPS.
  • Energy revenue saw a big swing negatively between the two quarters and will likely happen again in Q2 ’23.

S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund Investment Asset Stock Market Money

Just_Super

Next week, the "forward 4-quarter estimate" will jump to $230.69 (or thereabout), as the range of quarters is changed from the current Q2 '23 to Q1 '24, to Q3 '23 through Q2 '24.

S&P 500 data:

  • The forward 4-quarter

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.54K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.