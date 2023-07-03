Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Green's Portfolio: 2023 Mid-Year Review

Jul. 03, 2023 7:28 AM ETSCHW, SPY, UTG, CSQ
Green Dot Investor profile picture
Green Dot Investor
2K Followers

Summary

  • I update holdings and portfolio strategy for my Roth IRA portfolio, comprised of 60% CEFs (income positions) and 40% individual stocks (swing trades).
  • My portfolio will generate $59.8k in tax-free distributions for the coming year, and I've closed 47 winning trades YTD (median gain 16.5%, median 8.9 months in the trade).
  • I summarize sector performance and some sources used for stock selection and expected market price targets.

Fund investment / portfolio management for long term sustainable growth concept : Investor pours water from watering can, sprout on rows of rising coins, depicts money gain from financial investment.

William_Potter

Ever since the weather broke this spring here in the Mid-Atlantic, I've spent a lot of my retirement time doing landscaping. I enjoy it, have been doing it for years, and it's something that most people in our group would rather leave to

This article was written by

Green Dot Investor profile picture
Green Dot Investor
2K Followers
I am a retired self-directed investor/trader. In Green's Portfolio, I combine high-yield income investments with swing trading in a Roth IRA account. Until January 2017 I worked 44 years in land use planning and natural resource management in the mid-Atlantic US.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTG, BDJ, RQI, HD, D, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am also long all other CEFs and individual stocks that are indicated in the article as included in the current portfolio. These holdings are subject to change at any time. Readers are responsible for their own investing decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.