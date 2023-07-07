Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REG Vs. FRT: What Is The Best REIT To Buy Today?

Summary

  • Retail REITs are today heavily discounted.
  • We think that Regency Centers and Federal Realty are both attractive.
  • But which one is the best buying opportunity today?
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) recently made headlines after it announced that it would buy out one of its smaller peers, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA/UBP).

This is a popular REIT that owns mainly service-oriented, grocery-anchored strip centers that generate very

Comments (5)

T
Turkey Trot
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (3.04K)
HYI,
Any thoughts on SKT?
birder profile picture
birder
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (3.57K)
I own quite a lot of FRT. I don't own any REG.
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (557)
I agree with your first two reasons to own FRT but would still like to see one more 5% dip. With one more quarter point raise by Powell, I'm in.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (2.12K)
Agreed. I own both names, but my FRT position is much larger. FRT has been a pioneer in converting assets to mixed use configurations with Santana Row being a prime example. Ironically, Santana West, an empty office building adjacent to Santana Row, is one of the issues holding it back. REG should outperform operationally over the next few years with the purchase of Urstadt Biddle. I had sold my REG position not too long ago at a significant profit and traded into Urstadt in the mid-teens. When the REG buyout was announced, I traded back into REG.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:26 AM
Premium
Comments (10.23K)
Not seeing what Author and others see in FRT... Fact is they started a significant downward trend way prior to 2020 covid disaster.
Minimum DG .. I make more in my core cash account 4.76%
SPG I feel is a better, much better option
