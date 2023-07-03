Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BuzzFeed: I Bought A Speculative Position

Jul. 03, 2023 7:49 AM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.93K Followers

Summary

  • BuzzFeed is now valued at $70.76 million, a far cry from its $1.7 billion valuation in 2015 and 2016.
  • BZFD is laying off staff and shutting down its news unit in an attempt to turn its fortunes around.
  • A gradual rightsizing of its operational footprint is supported by a cash position of $50 million and free cash outflows of $600,000 during its fiscal 2023 first quarter.

Buzzfeed Announces Its Shuttering News Division Amid Layoffs

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

BuzzFeed's (NASDAQ:BZFD) more than year-long selloff has overextended itself. The digital media company's price to trailing 12-month sales multiple at 0.17x presents a speculative entry point even against quarterly revenue in decline over its year-ago comp, a

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.93K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZFD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.