4 Reasons To Be Aggressively Long The U.S. Stock Market

Jul. 03, 2023 7:51 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)SCHG1 Comment
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.16K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. stock market has performed well in the first half of 2023, with large-cap tech companies leading the way and the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF up around 35%.
  • Factors contributing to this strong performance include surging U.S. nominal GDP, the potential for future rate cuts by the Fed, and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on large cap growth.
  • Despite past market calamities, we believe long-term risks to U.S. equities are minimal and that being aggressively long U.S. stocks, particularly large cap growth, makes a lot of sense.
By Brian Nelson, CFA

The U.S. markets continue to showcase the importance of stock selection as the strongest, large-cap tech companies continue to distance themselves from the pack. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is up ~35% so far this

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
JoeMonte
Today, 7:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.45K)
Excellent summary and looking forward for to the Bulls going forward.
