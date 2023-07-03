Denis Shevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is up over 40% in the past year, vastly outperforming other commodities companies and the S&P 500 Index (SPY), despite facing easing inflation and a slowing global economy.

The company has valuable assets and a strong pipeline that is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for copper, as the adoption of clean energy technologies continue to increase. After the spin-off of its coal segment, the company will also become a pure copper and zinc company, which presents huge potential for valuation re-rating.

Data by YCharts

Why Teck Resources?

Teck Resources is a leading Canadian mining company that specializes in copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. The Vancouver-based company currently owns 4 major operating assets located across the US, Chile, Peru, and Canada. QB2, its flagship copper mine in Northern Chile, finally started production this year and is set to double the company's copper production from 320 kt (kiloton) in 2022 to 640 kt in 2024. The ramping production in QB2 should be a huge growth driver for production in the near and medium term.

Teck Resources has a substantial competitive advantage in copper production due to its strong project pipeline. The company recognized the opportunities in copper almost a decade ago and started its investments early. Besides the recently commenced QB2, it currently has 5 other projects in the pipeline with 3 of them estimated to begin production in 2027, as shown in the chart below. These projects when all commenced will further increase the company's annual production by around 590 kt.

It will be hard for other companies to catch up in the short term even if they ramp up their CAPEX, as copper has one of the longest project lead times. For instance, major copper mines take around 16 years on average to develop from discovery to first production (lithium takes only 5 to 6 years). The construction planning and construction phases alone cost around 4 to 5 years. This is the reason why competitors are now trying to increase their presence through acquisitions rather than organic investments.

Teck Resources

Favorable Tailwinds

Copper and zinc present huge growth opportunities as the ongoing energy transition is driving up the demand for critical minerals. As you can see in the chart below by the IEA (International Energy Agency), most clean energy technologies require a significant amount of minerals, especially copper. In the transport segment, each EV (electric vehicle) uses around 53kg of copper, 140% higher compared to just 22kg from conventional cars.

The same is seen in the power generation segment. Wind generation uses a lot of zinc and copper, while solar PV (photovoltaic) uses a lot of copper. According to IEA, the two technologies are expected to become the largest energy generation sources within renewables, accounting for 67% combined. The rapidly growing adoption and popularity of clean energy technologies should be a strong long-term tailwind for Teck Resources moving forward.

IEA

Besides, the constraint on copper supply due to long lead times should also be another meaningful tailwind for the company. As mentioned above, many mining companies are under-invested in copper production in the past decade and it will be hard for them to expand production in a short period of time.

Copper production will likely continue to rise amid previously commenced projects but the pace of increase is too slow, as the IEA estimates demand will outpace supply by 2025 or 2026. The same outlook is noted by McKinsey, as the research firm forecasts a supply gap of 6.6 million tons (20% of supply) in 2031, as shown in the chart below. I believe the widening mismatch between supply and demand will continue to drive the price of copper.

McKinsey

Separation Of Coal Segment

Teck Resources is also planning to spin off its steelmaking coal segment into Elk Valley Resources, a standalone coal producer. It may also be separated through acquisition, with potential buyers such as Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) valuing it at $8.2 billion. Either way, a successful spin-off should significantly enhance the company's value, as it becomes a pure play for copper and zinc. Besides the huge proceeds, this is key to valuation as the multiples for pure-play companies are generally much higher than the diversified ones.

The standalone coal company should also get solid bids as coal is showing great resilience. Due to the Europe energy crisis, global coal consumption actually reached a new high last year, surpassing 8 billion tonnes. Despite the rising adoption of green energy, its consumption is expected to hold up well at around 8 billion tonnes annually from now till 2025, as shown in the chart below. While consumption in Europe and the US is set to decline, Asia countries such as India and China will likely offset the drop, as consumption continues to increase amid growing electricity needs.

IEA

Compelling Valuation

Despite the huge increase in share price, Teck Resources' valuation remains extremely compelling in my opinion, especially when considering the re-rating potential. The company is currently trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA of 4.8x, which is very cheap compared to peers, as shown in the chart below. For instance, it is trading at a 14% discount compared to other diversified mining companies such as BHP Group (BHP), which has an fwd EV/EBITDA of 5.6x.

More importantly, it is currently priced at a substantial discount of 44% compared to pure copper companies including Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Southern Copper (SCCO), which has an average fwd EV/EBITDA of 8.6x. Teck Resources should have significant upside potential as it transitions into a pure-play.

Data by YCharts

Risks

A notable risk regarding Teck Resources is the surprising slowdown in China's economy, as the momentum from the country's reopening wanes. For instance, its industrial production in May was only up 3.5% YoY (year over year), down meaningfully compared to the 5.6% reported in April. Its manufacturing production also decelerated from 6.5% in April to just 4.1% in May. China's softening economy may impact the overall demand for copper in the near term as the country accounted for around 55% of copper consumption in 2022, according to Statista.

Investors Takeaway

Teck Resources is one of the best-positioned commodity companies for the coming decade. The company has a deep project pipeline that gives them a significant advantage against other companies. The accelerating trend of green energy transition is also a huge tailwind that will continue to drive the demand for copper. Considering the favorable backdrop and the upcoming transition to a pure-play, the current valuation seems vastly discounted. I believe the company should have ample upside in the long run and I rate it as a buy.