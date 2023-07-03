Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OMV: Reiterating The Buy Recommendation

Jul. 03, 2023 8:00 AM ETOMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF), OMVKY
Summary

  • Q1 2023 numbers, announced on April 28, show the expected YoY deterioration due to lower oil and gas prices.
  • Net debt was further reduced now to only 0.6bn euros, making the company practically debt-free.
  • OMV is making good progress on its 2030 Strategy and the production decision for the Neptun Deep gas field is a very positive development.
  • The rumoured sale of the Chemicals subsidiary Borealis to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is unlikely to happen - in my view.
  • My forecast for 2023 earnings and dividend per share is around 9 euros for earnings and 3-4 euros for the dividend. The Buy rating is confirmed.

OMV refinery in Vienna Schwechat with fuel storage tanks and industrial facilities

Photofex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article, unless specifically marked, are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.09 USD.)

Investment Thesis

Since my first article on OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF, OTCPK:OMVKY

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
265 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

