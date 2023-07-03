Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Greenback Starts H2 2023 On A Firm Note

Summary

  • The dollar is recovering from the month-end losses seen at the end of last week. Only the New Zealand dollar among the G10 currencies is holding its own.
  • Japanese reports indicate that Tokyo is in contact with the US Treasury about intervention, which is injecting a note of caution as the greenback holds below JPY145.00. Chinese officials also appear to be stepping up their efforts to stabilize the yuan.
  • Global equity markets have begun the second half on firm footing. Japanese, Chinese, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan rallied more than 1%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is extending its advance for the fifth consecutive session. US index futures are firmer.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Overview

The dollar is recovering from the month-end losses seen at the end of last week. Only the New Zealand dollar among the G10 currencies is holding its own. Japanese reports indicate that Tokyo is in contact with the US

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

